Gabigol surprises, posts a photo in the Ninho six days before the presentation and sends a message

Striker was the top scorer for the Rio de Janeiro club last season with 34 goals and arouses the interest of clubs in Europe

The main cast of Flamengo performs for the 2022 season on January 10th. However, a name appeared in the Vulture’s Nest six days earlier: Gabigol.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

One of the main names of the Rio team, shirt 9 used social media to register his arrival at the location. And wrote the following message: ‘Day 1‘, making it clear that he started the pre-season before the others.

Gabigol had his name aired to West Ham in the last days. According to the newspaper The day, the offer was for BRL 32 million for an 18-month loan.

However, aware of the importance of Gabigol, Flamengo refused the English offer. West Ham’s intention was to pay 6 million euros (R$ 32 million) to have the attacker for a year and a half.

Gabigol at CT’s Nest of the Vulture Instagram/@gabigol

The offer was seen as ‘meaningless’ by the board, which counts on ‘1000%’ Gabigol to put the club back on track with its main achievements.

The 25-year-old striker’s contract with the Rio de Janeiro club is valid until December 2024. Last season, he was once again Flamengo’s top scorer in the year, with 34 goals scored in 45 matches. Gabi still gave 10 assists.