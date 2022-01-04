Gabriel Tigrão shines, and Botafogo debuts in Copa São Paulo with victory over Aparecidense

With two goals from center forward Gabriel Tigrão, the Botafogo defeated Aparecidense by 3 to 0 this Monday at Joaquinzão Stadium, in Taubaté, in the debut of the two teams in the Copa São Paulo 2022. Glorioso already leads Group 14, ahead of the hosts on goal difference.

Safe in defense and dominant in ball possession, Botafogo had two sets of set pieces to balance the nets. On minute 19, after a corner kick taken from the left, Reydson deflected it in the middle of the area, the ball came alive on the left post and Gabriel Tigrão, opportunistic, took the opportunity and pushed to make it 1-0.

The second goal came in the 28th minute, after another corner, this time taken from the right side. Reydson took the leftover and kicked, the ball ricocheted off the defense of Aparecidense and it was left for the top scorer Gabriel Tigrão to score with force, with the ball reaching the net: Botafogo 2 x 0.

Right at the beginning of the final stage, Botafogo scored another goal from a set piece, leaving the victory on track: Raí took a free kick from the right and Reydson, with his left leg, completed it in the middle of the area to make it 3-0. Jefinho almost scored the fourth after a great triangulation with Raí, but the ball scraped the crossbar.

With the victory guaranteed and the time smothered in Taubaté, the game dropped out of production in the second half of the second half and few chances were created. Wendel almost scored one more at the end, in a free kick that Ramon defended, when Botafogo was already quite moved.

upcoming games

Botafogo returns to the field next Thursday to face Petrolina (PE), at 15:15, for the second round. Then, the first phase closes in front of the owners of the house, Taubaté, on Sunday, at 11 am.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 3 X 0 APARECIDENSE

Stadium: Joaquim de Morais Filho

Date-Time: 03/01/2022 – 3:15 pm

Arbitrator: Marianna Nanni Batalha (SP)

Assistants: Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira (SP) and Patricia Carla de Oliveira (SP)

Income and audience: Undisclosed

Yellow cards: Iago and Felipe Kauan (APA)

Red cards: –

Goals: Gabriel Tigrão 19’/1ºT (1-0), Gabriel Tigrão 28’/1ºT (2-0) and Reydson 2’/2ºT (3-0)

BOTAFOGO: Lucas Barreto; Wendel (Daniel Fagundes 44’/2ºT), Ewerton Porto (Carlos Henrique 36’/2ºT), Reydson and Jefinho; Kawan, Guilherme Liberato and Raí (Hugo Iglesias 25’/2ºT); Kauê (Felipe Vieira 36’/2ºT), Gabriel Tigrão (Dudu 36’/2ºT) and Maranhão (Marquinhos 44’/2ºT) – Technician: Ricardo Resende.

APARECIDIAN: Ramon; Bruno (Yan – Halftime), Felipe Kauan, Marcelo and Matheus Castro (Luiz Eduardo 23’/2ºT); Iago (David 32’/2ºT), Felipe Braz (Jhonny 15’/2ºT) and Danilo (Diogo 23’/2ºT); Dyego, Alex (Rooney 32’/2ºT) and Gabriel – Coach: Rodrigo Limiro.