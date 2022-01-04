Galaxy S21 FE Announced with 5G, Android 12, One UI 4 and Multiple Cameras | Cell

The Galaxy S21 FE cell phone was announced by Samsung with intermediate data sheet and suggested price of US$ 699 (128 GB) in the United States, around R$ 3,980 in direct conversion. For now there are no details about the launch in Brazil. The device bears the abbreviation “FE” which indicates a “fan edition”. According to the company, in this generation attributes of power and screen were valued.

Perhaps the company will never admit it, but it is said behind the scenes that the idea of ​​the “FE” products is to take advantage of the strong brand of the S line, but with cheaper equipment and positioned in a lower category.

The Galaxy S20 FE’s successor brings the powerful Snapdragon 888 (Qualcomm) processor in the United States, one of the most interesting today. However, the company maintains its policy of adopting the Exynos chip, manufactured in-house, in other markets. The most likely is that Brazil will receive this version, which is often criticized for its inferior performance to Exynos.

Still in the field of power, the Galaxy S21 FE has 6 GB RAM in the basic version, with 128 GB storage. A variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB data space was also announced.

The S21 FE’s screen is 6.4 inches, more than the 6.2 inches seen on the traditional Galaxy S21. It has a 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel and Full HD+ resolution. The manufacturer highlights the high refresh rate of 120 Hz, which has become popular among gamers. The feature is already quite common in the intermediate category.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s camera set looks like this:

Main of 12 MP (f/1.8)

12 MP ultra wide (f.2 and 123º)

8 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4)

32 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Buyers will have at their disposal artificial intelligence features that improve captures, in addition to the versatility of three cameras on the rear surface with very different profiles.

The Galaxy S21 FE datasheet includes a 4,500 mAh battery, slightly below what the market has seen today, as customers demand more autonomy. Features a 25 Watt wired charger and 15 Watt wireless charging support. As is usual on the more powerful Galaxy, it allows you to transfer energy to other devices via PowerShare wirelessly.

The Galaxy S21 FE supports 5G internet. It runs Android 12 system, the latest released by Google, and One UI 4 interface, with the characteristic look of Samsung smartphones, also in the latest version.

The global ad mentions four color options: green, violet, white and black. It is not yet known which versions will land on the national market. The expectation is that the price of the Galaxy S21 FE in Brazil is announced within a month, as this has been the practice of the South Korean giant.

Galaxy S21 FE datasheet