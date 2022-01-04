Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung confirms arrival of ‘cheaper’ cell phone on 11th – 04/01/2022

After so much waiting (and lots of rumours), Samsung fans will finally get to know the Galaxy S21 FE, a more affordable version of Samsung’s most advanced cell phone line. It will be released globally on January 11th. There is still no official date for the model’s arrival in Brazil.

The announcement was made official by the company this Monday (3) and, confirming rumors, very close to the opening of the CES (Consumer Electronics Show), one of the largest technology events in the world, held in Las Vegas, United States, which will be held at this Wednesday (5).

Just like you did in Galaxy S20 FE, the 2022 FE edition features advanced processor and powerful cameras. It even supports 5G connection.

your arrival was expected by the company’s fans throughout the year (and frustrated many of them by the delay). To give you an idea, your previous generation fhi released in october 2020.

Colors and look

Looking at the promotional images, the lines S21 and S21 FAITH are similar. However, the 2022 model will be sold in four colors: green, violet, white or black.

The Galaxy S21 FE is 7.9 mm thick and weighs 177 grams, making it thin and light.

Processor and memory

The processor is the same adopted in the S21 series, according to Samsung. Therefore, the performance promises to be as good as the more expensive models.

The launch price has not yet been released, but the company traditionally launches its FE models at cheaper prices.

It will be sold on options:

8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage

8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage

6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage

Screen

The screen is 6.4 inches, with Amoled technology and 120 Hz refresh rate (which makes the transition between animations smoother (the higher the number, the better).

The size is slightly larger than the Galaxy S21 version, which is 6.2 inches with Oled technology.

Drums

In technical terms, the battery has 4,500 mAh — 500 more than the Galaxy S21. It is possible to recharge the battery up to 50% in 30 minutes, says the company.

She adds that the S21 FE promises to last all day, with the advantage of a quick 25W recharge — charger sold separately.

cameras

Samsung kept a triple set of main cameras among the S21 cell phones. What changes is the technical aspect.

The main lens is 12 MP, the wide-angle 12 MP (which widens the field of view) and the telephoto 8 MP. The zoom range is up to 30 times.

The selfie camera comes with 32 MP.

It’s the price?

Rumors point out that the value of the new FAITH it can be around US$700 since the predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FAITH, was released in the United States with a retail price of $699 for the 5G model.

In Brazil, it hit stores for R$ 4,499. The Galaxy line S21 premiered in Brazil in early February last year with three models: S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. Prices started at BRL 5,999, BRL 6,999 and BRL 9,499, respectively.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Samsung