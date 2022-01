Genshin Impact Codes for Today, January 2, 2022

codes Genshin Impact for today, January 2, 2022. Redeem right now, remember codes can expire at any time. See more information in this post.

Genshin Impact, is a free MiHoYo game that allows players to explore a huge world and perform a large number of unpaid activities. Check out the list of codes we released today for the game below.



One of the strategies to increase your character roster and get access to some of the more powerful characters is that you will need to have lots of Protogems in your inventory that you can get them as you progress through the game, but thanks to the codes promotional you can get more for your account.

Remember that Genshin Impact codes of today, January 2, 2022 they can expire at any time, so don’t waste time and redeem quickly for the opportunity to receive all available rewards.

Genshin Impact Codes Today: Free Redemption Codes for Today January 2, 2022

Check back in a moment to redeem the Genshin Impact Codes today or Click here to update this post with the codes!

KTNSCQWW922M



FWTNTBYSZINRD

S6SU367M279

4BNSD3675J8D

You will also enjoy reading:

Genshin Impact Codes December 2021

Genshin Impact you still have three active codes for December 2021 if you haven’t claimed them yet. Two are for new players, while one is redeemable for anyone. They will allow you to claim extra Primogems, Adventurers Exp and Heroes Wit. Combined with Amazon packages ending this month, you can get some serious cashouts on Genshin. Below, we give the Genshin Impact codes.

BNBUK67M37Z (New Players Only) – 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurers EXP

GENSHINGIFT (New Players Only) – 50 Primogems and 3 Heroes Wit

ETNU2DN5NZRR – 60 Primogems and 4 Adventurers XP

Keep in mind that in order to redeem these codes, we must meet the following requirements:

We must reach adventure reach 10 before we can redeem codes on our account.

before we can redeem codes on our account. the codes will only work on iOS and Android PCs and mobile devices , as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a myHoYo account because it is already linked to the PlayStation Network.

, as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a myHoYo account because it is already linked to the PlayStation Network. Each redemption code can only be used once .

. Items will be emailed within the game once we’ve successfully redeemed a code.

We also list below some codes that may work.

GS6ACJ775KNV (60 firsts and 10,000 late payments)

(60 firsts and 10,000 late payments) 153YuSaenh (30 firsts, 5 adventurer’s experience)

(30 firsts, 5 adventurer’s experience) GSIMPTQ125 (60 firsts, 10,000 lives)

(60 firsts, 10,000 lives) 5KVeIbSxDUU (100 primes, ten mystic enhancement ore)

(100 primes, ten mystic enhancement ore) G3tQq6TOqmE (100 firsts, five hero’s wit)

(100 firsts, five hero’s wit) eATDgIXLD56 (100 firsts, 50,000 late payments)

(100 firsts, 50,000 late payments) GOLNXLAKC58 (50 firsts)

(50 firsts) GENSHIN1111 (60 firsts, 10,000 lives)

(60 firsts, 10,000 lives) GENSHINZHB30 (160 firsts)

(160 firsts) GENSHIMYYOI (30 firsts)

(30 firsts) GENSHIMHYOM (30 firsts)

(30 firsts) GENSHIMHYOO (30 firsts)

(30 firsts) GENSHIN0928A (60 firsts, 10,000 lives)

(60 firsts, 10,000 lives) GENSHIN0928E (60 firsts, 10,000 lives)

(60 firsts, 10,000 lives) GENSHIN0928N (60 firsts, 10,000 lives)

(60 firsts, 10,000 lives) GENSHIN1006A (30 primes, 5 adventure XP)

(30 primes, 5 adventure XP) GENSHIN1006S (30 primes, 5 adventure XP)

(30 primes, 5 adventure XP) GENSHIN1006U (30 primes, 5 adventure XP)

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Visit the Genshin Impact official website .

. Log in with the same myHoYo account you use in your game.

Now select the server from which you play the title.

The “Code” field should be filled in automatically only when connected.

Finally, in the “Redeem Code” section, copy and paste the code that corresponds to your region.

Click on “Redeem” and you should have successfully redeemed the code.

You just need to claim the in-game rewards. To do this, log into your game and press the Paimon menu button. Look for the Mail section and you’ll see a new message from myHoYo with redemption code rewards.

Currently, there are 42 Genshin Impact characters available, so there’s no shortage of candidates for your dream team. But with so many weapons, elementals, feats, ascension bonuses, and different constellation upgrades, finding your favorites can be challenging.



The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is in development, but has no release date yet.



