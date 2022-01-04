Globo has not finished recording Pantanal in MS and is studying to film the soap opera in Mato Grosso · Jornal Midiamax

TV Globo worked with a plan in which the schedule for recording the remake of the soap opera “Pantanal” in Mato Grosso do Sul would end in December 2021. From then onwards, only scenes would be shot at Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro. However, a setback ended up changing the production plans and the actors themselves began to announce that, in 2022, there would be a “second phase” of filming in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to Jornal O Globo, the remake team was unable to record all the scenes that were in the planning before leaving MS due to the rains in the region where the telenovela was located. “Some of the sequences that were missing will be adapted and shot in Rio de Janeiro”, says the newspaper.

“Other scenes were postponed to April. Finally, the direction is studying the possibility of a new trip to Poconé, in Mato Grosso”, warns Patrícia Kogut, in her column.

However, the station does not clarify whether it will, in fact, return to MS, or whether it will complete the filming using the backdrop of the Mato Grosso wetland of Poconé, in the neighboring state and sister of Mato Grosso do Sul.

“Wonderful” and “human” heat

The actress Juliana Paes really caught the heat of Mato Grosso do Sul “for Christ”. The global star was one of the guests of “Altas Horas”, Serginho Groismann’s program, on Christmas Day and again mentioned high MS temperatures.

Very tanned due to the climate in the state, where she spent the last two months recording the soap opera “Pantanal” and even got sick from the heat, the actress declared: “I’m tanned from Pantanal (laughing). . There, you came out of the bath and you’re already sweating, dripping…”, she said.

“But it’s wonderful heat, mainly human warmth. Wonderful people, a wonderful team that’s helping us there… Because the structure for us to record in places where we want is not a hotel, we stay on farms. the pedestrians, the whole gang… I’ll be back and I already miss it,” he said.

On fire

For those who don’t remember, Juliana Paes put up a controversy in November when she “fell sick” from the heat in Mato Grosso do Sul. In her stories on Instagram, the artist appeared completely red and sweaty because she was so hot. Before appearing showing the consequences of heat on her body, the brunette showed the sun.

“Think of a hot day, think… Think of a heat. It’s today. Yesterday a mosquito bit my forehead, I got a natural filling”, he said in the recording. Then he pulled out his tongue, panting, as if he needed more air and breath to survive the heat. Watch the video above.