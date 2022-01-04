Globo journalist goes to the bathroom, but can’t get back in time

Presenter of Estúdio i at GloboNews, Maria Beltrão starred in an unusual moment during this Monday (3) edition. The journalist took advantage of the attraction’s break to go to the bathroom, but she couldn’t get back to the studio in time. “I went to the bathroom, but it ended quickly [o intervalo]. Sorry”, said the professional, who over the weekend revealed that she had been left out of the Mega da Virada pool by her network colleagues.

As soon as the news came back from the commercial, commentator Octavio Guedes took over the program. He explained to the presenter, as she returned to the bench, that the break was over. “Now we’re on the air, Maria,” he said to the communicator. “Sorry Maria [Beltrão],” he continued to one of the Studio I reporters who was already positioned to go on air. “There is a child here, an older one, that we have to take care of”, continued the journalist in a joking tone.

“Forgive me! I went to the bathroom, but it ended quickly [o intervalo]. Sorry”, said Maria Beltrão. “Welcome, Maria”, joked Octavio Guedes. “Sorry, I messed up. I entered so simple thinking that there was still two minutes of break”, explained the presenter. The moment ended up going viral on social media. “Maria Beltrão always delivering quality entertainment. Love it!” said one viewer. “Maria Beltrão is very wonderful”, amused another fan. “Maybe it’s live,” said Natuza Nery, a commentator for GloboNews.

Maria Beltrão is excluded from the Mega da Virada sweepstakes on GloboNews

Maria Beltrão revealed during the TV newscast Edition at 15:00 this Saturday (1st) that she was excluded from the Mega da Virada sweepstakes by her colleagues at GloboNews. “It wasn’t this time that GloboNews took the prize. I don’t care, no one called me to the jackpot. They think I’m not lucky. We didn’t win”, joked the presenter of Estúdio i, who is on duty this weekend.

The journalist commented on the result of the Mega-Sena da Virada, held this Friday night (31) by Caixa. A raffle with 14 quotas in Campinas (SP) took half of the R$ 378 million prize. The other half stayed with a simple bet in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro. The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46. Winners have up to 90 days to redeem their prize.

“It saw? A pool came out. It wasn’t from GloboNews, but it was a raffle made there in Campinas, in São Paulo, with 14 quotas. Each quota will receive approximately R$ 13.5 million reais. It’s the famous ‘not bad’”, continued Beltrão commenting on the news about the newest millionaires in the country.