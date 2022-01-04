GM prepares coupe version of Chevrolet Tracker

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on GM prepares coupe version of Chevrolet Tracker 4 Views

GM prepares coupe version of Chevrolet Tracker

It is being called Chevrolet Trax 2023 and may even assume that identity when it hits the market, as the older generation Tracker remains in production in South Korea and sold in the US.

However, the novelty is also of interest to the Brazilian market. The reason is that the Chevrolet novelty for the next walks like a coupe-style crossover.

Under heavy camouflage, the Trax 2023 features slimmer lines than the current Tracker and could be GM’s choice to reach consumers looking for a more stylish alternative to the older Trax and Korean Trailblazer.

GM prepares coupe version of Chevrolet Tracker

In the US, as noted by the Burlappcar website, which published the images from South Korea, the difference between Trax and Trailblazer in the American market is only US$ 200.

In this, we know that the minor will soon be discontinued due to age and price. With the new proposal, the Trax can return as a model above the Trailblazer – which has nothing in relation to the SUV manufactured in the Paraíba Valley – or below.

In this second case, the New Trax could simply start at less than $20,000 and have style in its favor as a differentiator in the entry-level range.

GM prepares coupe version of Chevrolet Tracker

With that in mind, he could use the base of the Sino-Brazilian Tracker and thus measure close to 4.30 m. The compact SUV made in São Caetano do Sul is 4.27 m long and 2.57 m of wheelbase.

Looking at the images, it looks like the crossover is even bigger than the “American” Trailblazer, but we’ll only really know how much it measures at launch.

GM prepares coupe version of Chevrolet Tracker

Anyway, for the Brazilian market, if it has the same size or a little more than the Tracker, it would be an opponent for the Volkswagen Nivus, as well as for the Fiat 376.

With this, GM would seek a high-volume, value-added Argentine production, which would work with the Tracker as the Nivus does with the T-Cross. The same will happen at Fiat with 376 and 363 (Pulse).

After the New Montana, a crossover-coupe in Chevrolet’s Mercosur lineup would be another good bet for the automaker, especially using the CSS Prime 1.0 and 1.2 engines, both turbocharged and with automatic transmission, of course.

[Fonte: Burlappcar via Cochepias]

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Price increase in the former Landulpho Alves worries Sindicombustíveis – Acorda Cidade

Published on 03/01/2022 22:18. There was also an increase in Natural Gas Vehicle (GNV) by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved