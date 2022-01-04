GM prepares coupe version of Chevrolet Tracker

It is being called Chevrolet Trax 2023 and may even assume that identity when it hits the market, as the older generation Tracker remains in production in South Korea and sold in the US.

However, the novelty is also of interest to the Brazilian market. The reason is that the Chevrolet novelty for the next walks like a coupe-style crossover.

Under heavy camouflage, the Trax 2023 features slimmer lines than the current Tracker and could be GM’s choice to reach consumers looking for a more stylish alternative to the older Trax and Korean Trailblazer.

In the US, as noted by the Burlappcar website, which published the images from South Korea, the difference between Trax and Trailblazer in the American market is only US$ 200.

In this, we know that the minor will soon be discontinued due to age and price. With the new proposal, the Trax can return as a model above the Trailblazer – which has nothing in relation to the SUV manufactured in the Paraíba Valley – or below.

In this second case, the New Trax could simply start at less than $20,000 and have style in its favor as a differentiator in the entry-level range.

With that in mind, he could use the base of the Sino-Brazilian Tracker and thus measure close to 4.30 m. The compact SUV made in São Caetano do Sul is 4.27 m long and 2.57 m of wheelbase.

Looking at the images, it looks like the crossover is even bigger than the “American” Trailblazer, but we’ll only really know how much it measures at launch.

Anyway, for the Brazilian market, if it has the same size or a little more than the Tracker, it would be an opponent for the Volkswagen Nivus, as well as for the Fiat 376.

With this, GM would seek a high-volume, value-added Argentine production, which would work with the Tracker as the Nivus does with the T-Cross. The same will happen at Fiat with 376 and 363 (Pulse).

After the New Montana, a crossover-coupe in Chevrolet’s Mercosur lineup would be another good bet for the automaker, especially using the CSS Prime 1.0 and 1.2 engines, both turbocharged and with automatic transmission, of course.

[Fonte: Burlappcar via Cochepias]