Goldman Sachs and UBS begin stock coverage forecasting a rise of up to 60% – Money Times

Goldman Sachs and UBS BB started to cover the action of the Nubank (NAKED) with purchase recommendation — the target price was set at US$ 15 and US$ 12.50, upside potential of 59.9% and 33%, respectively.

For Goldman Sachs, the current value of fintech it may seem expensive at $43 billion, but the bank partly justifies the target price with the 13.5x price-to-earnings multiple for 2025, while international pairs trade at 19.1x.

The American bank talks about the possibility of growth in an anti-cyclic way, amid a worsening of the Brazilian economy, driven by the company’s technology and low market share.

“With 35 million active users generating revenue on a monthly basis, the company already shows high levels of monetization”, says an excerpt from the report signed by Michael Ng, Tito Labarta, Tiago Binsfeld and Katherine Campagna.

Goldman Sachs reckons Nubank is well positioned to grow in other Latin American countries, despite mentioning regulatory and enforcement risks.

THE UBS predicts that Nubank will reach 100 million customers in 2026 — that would be 80 million in Brazil, 15 million in Mexico and 6 million in Colombia.

“Note that the three biggest players in Brazil already have 80 million customers each”, comments the bank in a report signed by Thiago Batista, Olavo Arthuzo and Rayna Kumar.

For UBS, the average monthly revenue per active customer is also expected to increase, from the current US$4 to US$16 in 2026. In the bank’s accounts, Brazilian retail banks have this line at US$30.

The revenue growth would be a consequence of the maturation of the customer base, the implementation of new products, in addition to the expansion of credit and segments such as investments, according to UBS.