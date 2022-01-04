Government Says Majority Was Against Prescription for Covid Vaccine in Children in Public Consultation | Vaccines

The government also reported that most people were against mandatory vaccination in this age group. The survey, however, did not allow people to speak out in favor of this obligation, that is: there was no question that asked whether people were in favor of mandatory vaccination. The consultation questions had already been heavily criticized by experts.

The consultation question was: “do you agree with the non-compulsory vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 years, as proposed by the Ministry of Health”?

The answers were announced by the extraordinary secretary for coping with Covid-19, Dr. Rosana Leite de Melo, during the public hearing being held by the folder to discuss the issue. Anvisa, which had already recommended the vaccine, did not participate in the meeting.

The secretary did not detail the number of responses for each opinion (against or in favor of the need for a prescription) nor on the agreement with the non-mandatory nature of the vaccination of children.

The Minister of Health defended the medical prescription for the vaccination of children.

According to Rosana Leite de Melo Melo, 99,309 people responded to the survey. The day before, however, the Ministry of Health itself had informed that it had received around 24,000 responses to the public consultation.

The question about the number of responses this is due to the fact that, initially, responses to the public consultation were being received on a Microsoft forms platform. The platform, however, has exhausted its ability to receive responses.

After that, the Ministry of Health created a new page for the consultation, this is hosted on an official government page – which received a total of 23,911 responses.

On Monday (3), the g1 asked the ministry about which answers would be considered for the survey of results: if only those on the second page, from the government, or if also those on the initial form. The folder did not return.