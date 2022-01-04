Government sets priorities in vaccinating children against Covid

The Ministry of Health detailed, this Tuesday (4/1), how the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old against Covid-19 will take place. The information was presented at a public hearing at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

According to the Extraordinary Secretary for Confronting Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, the public consultation carried out by the government between December 23 and January 2 on the subject received 99,300 responses. Most participants were against the requirement of a medical prescription for the vaccination of children.

The government, however, went against public opinion and decided to demand medical prescription and authorization from parents and/or guardians to vaccinate children. According to Rosana, the information will be detailed in a document released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (5/1).

The secretary, however, said that vaccination will have the following order of priority:

See the order of priority for vaccinating children against Covid-19:

Children aged 5 to 11 years with permanent disability or comorbidity; Children living in homes with people at high risk for severe Covid-19 progression; and Children without comorbidities, in the following order: 10 and 11 years old, 8 and 9 years old, 6 and 7 years old and, finally, 5 years old.

“In all cases, a medical prescription and authorization from parents or guardians will be required by signing a consent form. Vaccines must be applied faithfully following Anvisa’s recommendations”, explained the secretary.

medical entities

In addition to the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Health, the public hearing includes debates by medical groups against and in favor of immunizing children against the coronavirus.

According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), the National Council of Justice, the National Council of the Federal Public Ministry (CNMPF) and other entities.

The use of pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine was authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on December 16, 2021. However, despite the approval of the regulatory body, it is up to the Ministry of Health to acquire the immunizing agent and include children in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

It is noteworthy that Anvisa was invited to participate in this Tuesday’s hearing. The agency, however, refused to take part in the event and claimed that it had already presented sufficient technical data on childhood immunization.

“Anvisa, due to its technical nature, sees that its participation in the public hearing would not add new elements to the theme”, informed the entity, in a letter sent to the Ministry of Health.

Start of vaccination

On Monday (3/1), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that doses for this audience should arrive on January 10, and the campaign will start in the second half of the month.

Without giving further details, Queiroga stated that childhood vaccination “is well defined, in a clear and transparent manner”, and the folder promoted a “broad discussion with society” on the subject.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke out against vaccination aimed at this age group. The agent defends the requirement of a medical prescription for the application of the immunizing agent in children; on the other hand, at least 20 states have already discarded the measure.