Governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, says he tested positive for Covid-19 | Maranhão

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PSB), said this Monday (3) that he tested positive for Covid-19.
On social networks, Dino said that tests confirmed the disease, but that he is doing well and should continue working remotely.
“I inform you that I received a positive test for Covid today. I feel good, thank God. The current framework does not prevent internal orders, in home isolation. Any possible change will be informed”, published the governor.
The publication did not give details and Palácio dos Leões has yet to say at what time Dino contracted the disease. It has also not yet been informed whether people close to the governor will be quarantined.
Governor of Maranhão displays his vaccination card alongside the state secretary of Health, Carlos Lula. — Photo: Publicity/Government of Maranhão
Flávio Dino, who is currently 53 years old, took the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in June 2021, in São Luís. The second dose could already be taken, but there was no announcement by the government, or the governor.