Grêmio loses many goals and wins Mixto-MT in the debut of Copinha – 03/01/2022

Finalist of the last edition of Copinha, Grêmio debuted with a 2-0 victory over Mixto-MT. With several players frequently called up for the Brazilian youth team, the Gauchos were favorites for the match, which was more disputed than expected. Kauan Kelvin and Zinho scored the goals of the match.

The simple victory over Mixto left Grêmio with three points, the same amount as Castanhal, who had won XV de Jaú in the preliminary match. Tricolor returns to the field on Thursday (5), when it will measure forces for the first position with the team from Pará.

Grêmio pressured from the first minutes and the goal seemed to be a matter of time. But it took longer than could be imagined. It was the ball on the crossbar, a penalty scored (and annulled for offside in the same play) and good saves by goalkeeper Lucão.

The goal was scored only at 43 minutes, when one of the standouts of the match, the right flank Lucas Kawan, crossed the ball to Kauan Kelvin’s head to the back of the net: 1-0. The meager result did not represent well what happened in the first two 45 minutes of departure.

After the break, the game was more open with Mixed getting good opportunities to seek the draw. Grêmio, in turn, also arrived with danger, but the fact is that the duel was dangerous and the final result was completely undefined. Better for the Gauchos who killed the match in stoppage time with a goal by Zinho: 2-0..