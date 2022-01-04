hackers make fun of the community and anger fans

The Call of Duty: Warzone hackers made a mockery of those, leaving the community in a rage. With pejorative names and making the use of illegal programs very clear, cheaters once again harmed the experience of other players, and the anti-cheat Ricochet has been criticized.

The original post was deleted by Reddit moderators, however the IDs were saved and shared. Even a Raven Software logo was added as a clan tag by one of the players. In the messages, they would be challenging the developers.

“YesImHacking” — “yes, I’m hacking” in Portuguese — ended the game with 30 kills and his teammates took another ten out of the dispute. On the Warzone forums, charges for Ricochet’s anti-cheat are heavy, and players have said they already disbelieve in anti-hacking technology.

Recently, 48,000 accounts were banned from Warzone and Vanguard. More people may lose access to the battle royale soon if this continues.

Disconnections in Warzone Cause Queue Changes

The number of players per game in Call of Duty: Warzone has undergone changes in some modes. According to Raven Software, the changes are to investigate the reason for disconnections during games.

Since December 29th, the count to start sessions has decreased. Tests are being carried out in the solo, duo, trio and squad lines. Look!