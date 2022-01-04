Haiti’s prime minister denounces assassination attempt | World

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, denounced this Monday (3), during an interview with Agence France Presse, an assassination attempt which he was targeted during the celebrations of the national holiday organized last Saturday in the city of Gonaïves.

“They tried something against me, personally,” said the Haitian head of government, who has run the country since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by an armed commando on 7 July. “My life is in people’s sights.”

Clashes between police and armed groups erupted on Saturday during the celebration in Gonaïves, 150 km from the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Under volleys of gunfire, Henry and the officers present were forced to hurriedly leave the town where Haiti’s declaration of independence was signed on January 1, 1804.

Photos transmitted to AFP by his office show a gunshot mark on the windshield of the prime minister’s tank.

In late December, groups of citizens and members of armed gangs in Gonaïves, Haiti’s third-largest city, violently expressed their opposition to the government’s arrival.

“I knew I was taking that risk,” Henry confirmed. “It is not acceptable that criminals from the surroundings, for despicable pecuniary reasons, want to blackmail the State,” he criticized, claiming that gang members asked for money not to attack him during his visit to Gonaives.

Without a functioning parliament for two years and with the judiciary paralyzed by the absence of judges in the country’s highest court, Haiti is plunging into a governance crisis that exacerbates endemic poverty.

The growing control of gangs over the national territory reduces the hope of improving the living conditions of the population, victims of kidnappings carried out daily by armed groups.

Two years after the last United Nations police have left the country, the prime minister guarantees that the national forces are capable of restoring security. “Until now, I have never requested foreign troops,” Henry told AFP.

The prime minister, however, asked the international community for support for training “and eventually material”. “With our men, with the police, we will do it, we have to do it,” he concluded.

Without adequate equipment to face the gangs, which have a war arsenal, the police also face a lack of personnel, as many agents left office in search of a better future abroad.

Nine hundred and fifty kidnappings were recorded in Haiti in 2021, according to the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, which is based in Port-au-Prince.