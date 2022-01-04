Harry Potter 20 Year Special Releases With Changed Photo Of Emma Watson And HBO Max Takes A Position – Zoeira

The 20 years special of Harry Potter, released on HBO Max streaming last Saturday (1st), was one of the most talked about topics among fans of the saga this weekend, but one of the topics related to it caught attention. A photo of the child actress Emma Roberts was released as if it were from Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger on the series.

The image, which shows Emma Roberts A child wearing Mickey’s ears, is shown in the scene while Watson talks about his childhood and how he was a fan of the story created by JK Rowling. The mistake, of course, did not go unnoticed.

On social media, fans showed the problem and laughed at the situation. After the repercussion, the producers of the special sent a statement to Entertainment Weekly magazine confirming a misunderstanding.

“Well observed, Harry Potter fans! You’ve pointed out a editing error, from a wrongly labeled photo. A new version will be on the air soon,” said the official text.

Until then, the special is still available normally to fans of the saga on the platform of HBO. The date for the new version has not yet been officially announced.