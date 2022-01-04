Hat in São Paulo, new shirt 10 and Balbuena

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

Balbuena next to Gustavo Gómez? At least this is the suggestion of the idol alviverde Velloso, during the program Os Donos da Bola. In the view of the former goalkeeper, Abel Ferreira needs to have a better defender than the captain of Verdão.

Clube defines Lucas Lima’s future: After being loaned to Fortaleza last season, the attacking midfielder will not receive another chance with Abel Ferreira and is not on the list of representation of the squad, which takes place this Wednesday (5).

Dudu and Ron change number of shirts: After using a 7 in the last two seasons, forward Rony will be Verdão’s new 10 jersey. The idol Dudu again assumed the numbering that made history before leaving for Al Duhail.

Palmeiras gave “hat” in São Paulo: The former football director of Verdão, Alexandre Mattos, revealed that the alviverde club managed to “steal” the attacking midfielder Raphael Veiga, who was close to closing with Morumbi’s rival.

