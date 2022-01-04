High interest rates could lead the country into recession

posted on 01/04/2022 06:00

The escalation of inflation last year led the Central Bank (BC) to raise interest rates again, after keeping the basic rate of the economy (Selic) at the lowest level in history, of 2% per year, between August 2020 and March 2021. Selic ended the year at 9.25% per year, the same level as in July 2017, and is heading back to double-digit levels throughout 2022, predict specialists.

The rise in interest rates, however, was not enough to bring inflation within the tolerance limit of 5.25%. In November, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) had accumulated a high of 9.26% in the year and 10.74% in 12 months. December data should confirm that, for the sixth time since 1999, the BC failed to meet the inflation target set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). In 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2015 the ceiling was breached. In 2017, the floor was drilled.

Specialists interviewed by the Correio affirm that, even returning to double digits in 2022, the Selic will not be able to guarantee the fulfillment of this year’s inflation target, whose ceiling is 5%, either. By the calculations of Austin Rating’s chief economist, Alex Agostini, there is a 100% probability that the target ceiling will be breached again. For 2023, the chance is also high, at 73%. Given this scenario, he believes that the BC should strengthen monetary tightening and take the Selic to 12.25% by the end of this year. This percentage is above the median of market estimates of 11.50%.

“The scenario for 2022 is very worrying. Inflation will be above the target ceiling and that, and this will require a higher rate of interest, and for a longer period. Soon, those projections of economic recession are starting to make sense “, warns Agostini, who predicts an increase of only 0.3% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, but does not rule out the risk of a fall. “There are expectations of ups and downs in prices this year, with the increase in grain supply and a slowdown in China. But, at first, it will be difficult for the BC to bring inflation within the target ceiling without a recession,” he stresses.

The chief economist at the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) and former BC director Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes also does not rule out the risk of the country entering a recession due to the rise in interest rates. “If it needs to raise the base rate above 11.75% or 12% per year, the BC will contract a recession,” he says.

Gomes warns of the risks of a very strong rise in interest rates to contain inflation that, in large part, is not demand-led — and, therefore, will not be affected by the higher Selic rate. He points out that, with interest rates close to 12% and inflation around 6%, real interest rates in 2022 tend to remain at the level of 6%, which inhibits any potential for growth in economic activity.

Despite this, CNC does not forecast a negative GDP in 2022, due to the expectation of an increase in investments and exports of commodities, betting on the confirmation of a new record in the grain harvest. But he recognizes that household consumption is likely to shrink, precisely because of higher prices and higher interest rates. “Family income will continue to fall next year,” warns Gomes. “Since the indebtedness of families is high, it will be difficult for people to pay their debts.” For him, the BC will have to abandon the 2022 inflation target and focus only on the 2023, whose ceiling is 4.75%.

bad government

Economist and consultant Roberto Luis Troster reinforces that the return of inflation to double digits also reflects the worsening perception of the quality of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which managed to carry out only one major reform: that of Social Security. “Brazil’s chronic problems, such as the heavy tax burden and low competitiveness, have not been resolved. And, with rising interest rates, the economy will continue to walk sideways in 2022, with high inflation and unemployment,” he points out.

According to economist and consultant Zeina Latif, the main concern is the government’s oversight of fiscal balance. The prospect of maladjustment of public accounts directly impacts the value of the dollar, which, more appreciated, helps to pressure inflation and, therefore, requires a tougher action by the BC in monetary policy, closing the circle. For her, in addition to abandoning fiscal rules by changing the methodology for calculating the spending ceiling, the government lost control of the Budget to the Centrão, which expanded the electoral fund to nearly R$ 5 billion and also approved R$ 16.5 billion for the controversial amendments of the rapporteur, which became a bargaining chip for the support of the allied base. “These excesses by the government and Congress created problems for the BC, which otherwise would not be in such a hurry to raise interest rates,” he says.

risk premium

Zeina recalls that, while in Brazil the projections for the Selic in 2022 are above 10%, in neighboring countries, which also suffered from the pandemic and with the climate issue, the expectation is for basic interest rates around 5%. “Investors are charging a high price for short-term risk and, even with the government doing everything right, there will be long-term restrictions, which is the country’s low growth potential,” he stresses.