How much can your PIS-PASEP withdrawal be in 2022 Forecasted payments for the second half of 2021 were for 2022; understand.

The next calendar of payments of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus will only start in 2022. Before, the release of resources started in the second semester and extended until the first semester of the following year.

Thus, the amounts forecast for the second half of 2021 will be paid in early 2022. In other words, the 2022 calendar, base year 2020, will start in January 2022.

The decision was taken by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), which is formed by representatives of the government, workers and employers.

According to official figures, the change in the calendar will represent savings of R$7.45 billion in expenses this year, at a time when the government is facing difficulties in meeting the spending ceiling – a rule that limits the increase in expenses to variation of the previous year’s inflation.

Under Codefat’s rules, the beneficiary is guaranteed the right to the allowance for a period of five years and accruals are deposited in the following calendar.

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for private sector workers, and the final registration number, for public servants.

The PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

About 23 million workers are entitled to the salary bonus.

Payment of the 2020 salary bonus is postponed to 2022

who has the right

Those who received, on average, up to two minimum monthly wages with a formal contract and had paid work for at least 30 days in the year prior to payment are entitled to a salary bonus.

It is also necessary to be enrolled in the PIS-Pasep for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

How much

The value of the salary bonus can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

how to withdraw

To withdraw the PIS allowance, workers who have a Citizen’s Card and a registered password can go to Caixa’s ATMs or to a lottery shop. If you do not have a Citizen’s Card, you can receive the amount at any Caixa branch, upon presentation of an identification document.

Information about the PIS can be obtained by calling Caixa’s 0800-726-02-07 telephone number. The worker can still make an appointment on the website. http://www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial/ or in the CAIXA Worker app. For this, you must have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) in hand.

Public servants who are entitled to Pasep need to verify that there has been a deposit in an account. If this has not happened, they need to look for a Banco do Brasil branch and present an identification document. More information about Pasep can be obtained by calling 0800-729 00 01, from Banco do Brasil. Source: G1














