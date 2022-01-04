How much will Inter receive for the sale of Patrick to São Paulo?

Internacional is close to negotiating midfielder Patrick and the player should no longer be part of the club as of next season. São Paulo defined the details for hiring the midfielder and the announcement should be made in the coming hours.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Tricolor will pay 1 million euros (approximately 6 million reais) to have 30% of Patrick’s economic rights. There is still the possibility of acquiring another 20%, but this will depend on the player’s performance during the season.

The agreement between Patrick and São Paulo would be for a two-season bond. The 29-year-old has played 48 games, scored five goals and distributed five assists in 2021. Despite having played for the sides in recent years, the expectation is that he will play as a midfielder for Tricolor.

The negotiation could still be facilitated with the arrival of Liziero, from São Paulo, to Internacional. With that, the amount to be paid by Colorado would be deducted by Patrick’s negotiation and the player would come to reinforce the People’s Club in a “free” way.

The possibility of negotiating the two players was also raised by journalist Jorge Nicola, who stated that Liziero’s arrival would be settled on a one-year loan.

Inter wants to strengthen the squad for 2022

Despite the interest, nothing has been agreed about the arrival of Liziero and Internacional are still looking for a reinforcement for the midfield. Colorado has its eye on the market and has yet to announce at least three occasional signings to fight for ownership.

Clube do Povo is very close to closing with Nikão, who was at Athletico-PR last season and was one of the biggest highlights in winning the Copa Sudamericana. In addition, Internacional has already agreed with center forward Wesley Moraes, who is coming on loan from Aston Villa, in England.