Hundreds of Motorists Stuck on US Highway After Accident and Blizzard | World

Hundreds of drivers were stranded throughout the night of Monday (3) and into the early hours of Tuesday (4) on one of the main highways on the east coast of the United States, after an accident between six trailers and amidst snow and to low temperatures in the country.
The collision left no injuries, but it completely blocked two-way traffic on Interstate 95 (I-95) in the state of Virginia, and the amount of snow that fell made it impossible for vehicles to move about 50 miles from the highway. highway.
Interstate 95 highway completely blocked near Fredericksburg, Virginia, on January 3, 2022. Both directions of the highway were closed due to a snow and ice storm — Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation via AP
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
Amidst congestion on the main north-south link on the US east coast, drivers posted increasingly desperate messages on social media about the lack of fuel and food and water.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said it works to get drivers out of the site.
“Many travelers have been stranded on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time in the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented,” said Marcie Parker, a department engineer in the Fredericksburg district.
“In addition to taking out the trucks, we are treating the snow and several inches of ice that have built up around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, drivers can safely proceed to their destination,” said Parker.
Between seven and eight inches of snow fell during the second blizzard in Virginia, according to the US National Weather Service, and thousands of crashes and grounded vehicles were reported throughout the central and northern parts of the state.
State police say they have responded to more than 2,000 calls due to treacherous road conditions and warned the population to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary, especially at night and with very low temperatures.
The storm also caused power outages in several parts of the state and affected the operation of highway cameras. More than 281,000 customers remained without electricity this Tuesday, according to the website poweroutage.us.
VIDEO: 21 people get stranded on cable car in USA
21 people are stranded overnight on cable car in the US