‘I came back to take care of mental health’, says Douglas Souza when denying participation in ‘BBB 22’ | celebrities



Athlete denied participation in reality show – Reproduction

Athlete denied participation in reality showreproduction

Published 03/01/2022 16:33

Rio – Douglas Souza stated on his Twitter profile that he will not participate in ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’. The volleyball player explained that he returned to Brazil to “take care of mental health” and denied all speculations involving his name.

“Love ones come on, I saw yesterday that my name is confirmed on several lists for the BBB, it’s a lie. As I told you about a month ago when I was returning from Italy I came back to take care of my mental health and not go to the BBB,” he stated.

The athlete said that he will dedicate himself to preparing for the sports season. “From this month onwards I’ll focus a lot on my physical preparation for the next season, I’m flying back! (Playing in Brazil)”, he said.

The new edition of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ debuts on January 17th and the names of the participants have not yet been revealed by the broadcaster.