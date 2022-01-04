The volleyball star used social media to deny rumors of participation in the reality show

This Monday, 3, the volleyball star, Douglas Souza (26) used social media to deny rumors of participation in BBB22.

Douglas has joined the lists of alleged participants in the 22nd edition of the program. But it went public to deny the rumors: “I saw yesterday that my name is confirmed on several lists for the BBB, it’s a lie. As I told you about a month ago when I was returning from Italy, I came back to take care of my mental health and not go to the BBB”, he wrote.

“From this month onwards, I’m going to focus a lot on my fitness for the next season, I’ll come back flying, playing in Brazil”, continued the player.

Douglas Souza denies participation in BBB22:

Loves come on, I saw yesterday that my name is confirmed in boo lists for the BBB, it’s a lie. As I told you guys about a month ago when I was coming back from Italy I came back to take care of my mental health and not go to the BBB. — Douglas Souza (@DouglasCorreiaS) January 3, 2022

In his stories, Douglas reaffirmed that he will not be in the reality: “I saw yesterday that my name was confirmed on several BBB lists, that’s a lie. When I told you almost a month ago that I was coming back from Italy to take care of my mental health, because I was very sick, it’s true. I didn’t go back to the BBB, this is all fanfic”.

The player even reposted a comment from the ex-BBB, Thais Braz: “It’s so funny and sometimes so irritating to see people say something that they don’t have a clue. Why are people like that?”, commented Thais.





