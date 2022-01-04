After winning 54 times the lottery, the former BBB participant Paulinha Leite had another lucky moment: hit 16 corners on the Mega of the Turn 2021. The lucky businesswoman has already won a car, apartment and motorcycle when she participated in the reality show, in 2011, and also accumulates lottery wins.

“I still haven’t received the prize money, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he told the “Extra” newspaper. “I choose the numbers based on what I see in my day-to-day, that catch my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that come out the most, other games with the ones that come out less, and I choose,” he explained.

The ex-BBB has been playing since the age of 21 and decided to join forces with a betting company. According to Extra, she chooses the numbers, but created a system to help with the combinations. The shares are available on her website for anyone who wants to purchase.

“The company started with a joke in my personal profile, suggesting numbers for my followers. Right from the first one, we won. Then I didn’t stop anymore”, he says.

According to the businesswoman, the cake business is a hobby, as her income comes from various branches. She has a clothing store and rented apartments, one being what she got when she participated in Big Brother Brasil. “I can’t complain about my luck one bit,” he says.

*With information from Extra.