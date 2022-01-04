‘I cried like a child’, says lottery owner

After facing difficulties during the covid-19 pandemic, the lottery Campeão da Barão, located in the Shopping Iguatemi in Campinas (SP), is now celebrating having sold one of the two winning tickets of the Mega da Virada 2021 and expects a rise in traffic. The owner of the establishment, Osvaldo Stefanelli, 67 years old, did not hide his emotion with the result of the draw.

“I cried like a child,” he told the UOL. “I’ve cried a lot, especially when you find out you’ve sold it, it’s very nice. The employees all got water in their eyes. It’s great to sell a prize like that.”

In operation for 40 years, the house had never been the stage for a winning bet of this size, and it was left behind closed doors for almost two years during the pandemic.

“Covid greatly hindered our movement. As we are a store of mall, we were closed for a long time, practically two years, and now that people are starting to bet again. That’s why we get more emotional, we had a lot of difficulty,” said Stefanelli. “The tendency is to improve. Everyone who sells prizes comments that the movement has increased a lot. The store opened at 10 am and it’s already crazy.”

winning game came ready

The Mega da Virada award yielded nearly R$ 190 million for the two winners. One game went to Cabo Frio (RJ) and the other to Campinas. According to the owner of Campeão da Barão, the winning ticket purchased at the lottery was ready for the players.

“We made several rounds. In one of these rounds, we made a random game that the machine chose and we divided it into 14 quotas, then it ended up giving Sena’s game,” he said.

Stefanelli said that the total amount will be divided among 14 people, who bought each share of the raffle at R$ 200 at the house’s counter.

“As it is a game of 11 tens, in addition to hitting the Sena prize, he ends up hitting 30 corners and another 150 blocks, which gave another prize of R$ 3,622 for each one”, he explained.

‘Bolão is serious’

With the result, Stefanelli expects greater credibility for this type of bet.

“Bolão is the most serious thing in the world,” he said. “It’s the best investment you have, and people continue to think it’s bullshit, or that we’re going to outsmart.”

Now, the lottery owner hopes to sell more, and said he is already attracting players even from other states.

“In the next Megas, we will sell a lot more, you can be sure. People are already calling us, there are people from Fortaleza, Manaus, wanting to participate in the games,” he said. “That’s what I say: there’s some money, play it; don’t have it, don’t play it. Then don’t keep complaining that Jesus doesn’t help, you have to play.”