“I regret feeling guilty”







Luana Piovani Photo: Instagram

Luana Piovani visited regrets from the past when asked by an Instagram follower about an episode of betrayal, which fell in the media, at the time he was dating the actor Rodrigo Santoro in the late 90s.

The actress surprised her by saying that she regrets having “felt guilt” for what happened and having carried “a huge cross” for so long.

“I regret having felt guilty and carrying a huge cross for so long. Too bad that maturity takes time to arrive. I, innocent, didn’t know anything”, wrote Luana Piovani when answering the follower in her Stories on the social network.





Photograph:

Rodrigo Santoro’s girlfriend from 1997 to 2000, Piovani was photographed kissing businessman Christiano Rangel in a box at the Carnival of Salvador, Bahia, in their last year of relationship. The relationship ended after the busted, which featured in celebrity magazines on that occasion.

Asked by another social media follower about always speaking her mind, the actress was emphatic: “It must be difficult to carry the weight of pretending to be someone you’re not. I’m practical and absolutely truthful. Didn’t like it, eat less” .