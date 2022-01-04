“I wasn’t the one who left 43,000 people on the street at Christmas”, accuses former partner of Itapemirim’s owner

For six years, from 2013 to 2019, Camila de Souza Valdívia was a partner and right-hand man of Sidnei Piva de Jesus, at the head of several companies undergoing financial restructuring, which the pair bought with the promise of restructuring the companies. Together, they are accused of having committed scams against some of these, such as Matrizaria Morillo and Grampos Aço. However, the commercial partnership only soured in 2019, when Camila took a stand against Piva regarding the creation of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos in the midst of a recovery judicial. And, at least from this imbroglio, Camila insists on exempting herself.

“I wasn’t the one who took money from judicial recovery to create an airline and I wasn’t the one who left 43,000 people on the streets during Christmas week”, shoots Camila Valdívia against former partner Sidnei Piva, owner of Itapemirim Linhas Aéreas, whom she accuses of having embezzled money from companies under reorganization (Transportadora Itapemirim SA, Ita Itapemirim Transportes SA, Imobiliária Bianca Ltda., Cola Comércio e Distribuidora Ltda. and Flecha SA Turismo, Comércio e Indústria). “I’m not afraid of being arrested because until I left there was no crime. The crime is personal and that’s why I came to express myself”, she says, in this exclusive interview with Congress in Focus.

The businesswoman reveals that the beginning of the commercial break with Piva, which culminated in her leaving Viação Itapemirim, undergoing judicial reorganization, in which she held 50% of the shares, took place during the period in which she faced cancer and pregnancy. According to the account of the businesswoman, who currently owns Viação Amarelinho, created in 2019, her position has always been against the creation of an airline, which would be a private dream of Piva.

“During this time when I was away from the company, Sydney issued, without my knowledge, titles, duplicates for a factoring, which then begins to take possession of the receivables of the Itapemirim group. And then a sequence of problems begins, salary delays, benefits. I managed to cancel these titles, but he even paid part of them. Around BRL 3.5 million, BRL 4 million, and send that money to Bombardier”, reveals Camila.

According to a dossier prepared by the Association of Creditors and Former Employees of Itapemirim, the factoring mentioned would be SRM Factoring which, according to data from the report of the administrator of the judicial recovery of Itapemirim, received R$ 3,256,100.00. The dossier also states that, on September 18, 2017, a confidential proposal (P2672-R3) was sent by the commercial department of the multinational Bombardier, directed to Sidnei Piva, for the acquisition of 15 Q400 aircraft No. DHC-8-402 for the price of US$ 32,200,000. Although the purchase did not take place, Piva would have sent, from Itapemirim’s bank account, the amount of R$1,612,500.00.

The fight between Camila and Piva extends to accusations that the former partner, to whom he sold his 50% stake in Grupo Itapemirim, would not have paid for his share in the society.

“I feel bad to see my name dragged into the problem of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, because, besides everything, I was harmed by a court decision that removed me from the group and I still respond to all the company’s processes”, says Camila, referring to Itapemirim bus. “I find myself in the middle of a hurricane and I don’t have to worry about it. He (Sidnei Piva) is the one who has to worry about me sitting down and talking.”

embezzlement

Camila claims that, until her removal from the vice-presidency and financial director of Viação Itapemirim, determined by judge Azuma Nishi, on December 19, 2019, there was no embezzlement of money in the companies under reorganization.

“There is no resource diversion, even because the company had no money left. This did not happen at Itapemirim”, says the businesswoman.

However, according to the September 2021 report of the administrator of the judicial reorganization EXM, already disclosed in its entirety by the Congress in Focus, it is possible to read in the final considerations that “the companies under reorganization presented, in the accumulated period up to December 31, 2018, significant losses in the amount of -R$176,334,550”.

Also according to the report prepared by Paulo Adame, who worked for 22 years in the group, and currently chairs the Association of Creditors and Former Itapemirim employees, the total amount diverted during the administration of Sidnei Piva, Camila Valdívia and Milton Rodrigues Junior would be in BRL 81,808,201.76.

“On November 30, 2019 there was an accounting balance in the Companies Under Reorganization in the amount of R$503,833 – Viação Itapemirim – and R$12,508,221 – Viação Caiçara -, totaling the amount of R$13,032,054. However, such amounts do not actually exist. Therefore, the difference (recurring from previous years) shows the use of cash resources, without effective accounting recognition”, says an excerpt from the RMA attached by the association in its dossier, which also points out a deviation of R$ 19,177,569.76 for companies Camila and Piva, in addition to others totaling R$81 million.

Luxury cars with money from Itapemirim

Part of the recovering companies’ money was also used to purchase luxury cars. On February 14, 2017, Camila Valdívia purchased, with funds from the Itapemirim Group, a Mercedes Benz GLE43AMG Coupe vehicle, chassis WDCED6EW2Ha057729, in the amount of R$ 964,676, from CLA Distribuidora de Veículos e Importação e Internacionais Ltda. 5 deposits were made to the CLA, one of them being from Viação ISA

“According to the statements presented by the concessionaire, it would have received the following amounts, on the respective dates: 02/14/17 – BRL 5,000.00, BRL 4,900.00, BRL 4,900.00, BRL 4,900.00, BRL $300.00 from Viação Itapemirim S/A; 03/30/17 – BRL 949,616.00 of the ISA Company […] Although it was commented that most of the payment would have come from the company “Viação ISA”, belonging to Camila and Sidnei and which would not be part of the Itapemirim Group, the accounting/banking records prove that R$ 949,616.00 originated from funds arising from of Viação Itapemirim S/A”, points out the association’s report.

Camila argues, however, that she paid for the luxury car with her own resources. “I paid with resources from pro-labore and they were already duly justified in the judicial reorganization and the process was filed”, explains Camila, who says that Itapemirim would have paid “only a minimal part” of the amount.

Despite criticizing the value of the pro-labore value of former partner Sidnei Piva, who would receive around R$ 300 thousand per month from companies in financial difficulties, the value of Camila’s was also not far behind. According to her, her pro-labore was R$ 100,000 and was received in her husband, Adib Aldorghan’s personal account.

“Due to the various recovery problems, no bank would accept me opening an account, so I donated my pro labore to my ex-husband and this was duly informed to the accounts and the Internal Revenue Service”, he explains.

THE Congress in Focus sent an email to Sidnei Piva asking for a position on the statements made by his former partner Camila Piva and, until the publication of this article, there was no return. The space remains open to manifestations that will be published as soon as they are sent.