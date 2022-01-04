Ibaneis confirms vaccination against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years in the DF

(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)


Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) confirmed this Monday (3/1), that the Federal District will start vaccinating children aged between 5 and 11 against covid-19. The Chief Executive’s forecast is that the doses begin to be applied at the end of January.

“The date was given by the Ministry of Health, in other words, the second half of January”, the governor pointed out to the Correio. The immunization, still without a defined date, will occur as soon as the doses arrive in the federal capital to be applied.

The governor also stated that he intends to “completely” follow the positions adopted by the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination

The vaccination campaign against covid-19 in the Federal District reaches the entire vaccinated population, from 12 years of age onwards. For those who can already take the dose, it is necessary to look for a vaccination point closer with an identity document, CPF and vaccination card.

The Department of Health provides specific places for each public, therefore, it is necessary to check the list with the points before leaving the house. Booster doses are also being applied for those who have already taken the two vaccines for at least four months.

