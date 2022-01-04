Ibovespa oscillates between slight losses and gains with high interest rates on investors’ radar

The Ibovespa managed to escape the drop seen most of the morning and, at around 12:30 pm (Brasilia time), it even had slight gains, following the stock exchanges abroad. However, some indices abroad, such as the S&P 500, lost strength, also impacting the index while some political news also weighs in here – even with Brasília still in recess. At 1:05 pm, the Stock Exchange benchmark dropped 0.22% to 103,691 points.

First, investors continue to echo the speeches of the government’s leader in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), who mentioned, in an interview to Valor Econômico, a possible revision of the spending ceiling. According to him, there is an “excess of collection”, explained in large part by the advance of electronic commerce, which the government needs to spend.

Among other points, Barros defended greater expenses for the tragedy in Bahia and good remuneration for the civil servants, a class that has been threatening strikes in recent weeks, seeking salary readjustments.

In addition, the signal from former president and presidential candidate Lula, currently in first place in the polls, that ex-Finance Minister Guido Mantega will have space in his team was also displeased.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​Mantega in the Economy. He was bad in his other term. It persisted in mistakes and because of its decisions, we were in an economic cycle of recession”, commented Rodrigo Franchini, head of institutional relations at Monte Bravo. For him, it is possible that Lula will go back even further and is, at the moment, just “testing the market”.

As a result, the yield curve rises as a block for the second consecutive day. The DI maturing in February 2023 advances 34 basis points, to 11.92%. The one maturing in February 2025 rises 112 basis points to 11.32%. The for the same month of 2029 operates stable, at 11%.

The commercial dollar got a breather and retreated 0.37%, to R$5.641 on purchase and R$5.642 on sale. The DXY index, which measures the performance of the US currency against other currencies, operates stable.

wall street loses strength

In the US, Dow Jones continues its rally, rising, in sequence, 0.70%, after reaching a new all-time high in yesterday’s trading session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, however, retreated 0.20% and 1.77%, impacted by the rise in yields US treasury bonds, which rise after the country announced the creation of job vacancies in November JOLTs, of 10.5 million, and the publication of the industrial PMI for December by the ISM, with a reading of 58.7. Both numbers were a little short of consensus, but still show that the US economy is accelerating.

the rise of yields it also ends up weighing on the performance of emerging countries, including Brazil, as it attracts more capital to the US at the expense of these countries.

Although the US was partially frustrated with its publications this Tuesday, Europe and China brought in data seen as positive.

The Asian giant got its manufacturing PMI coming in at a reading of 54.3, down from an expected 54.2. “The figure for China shows an improvement in the country’s manufacturing activity in December, despite the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic,” says XP.

The data helped to push the price of a ton of iron ore, which closed up 0.70%, at US$ 123.12, at the port of Qingdao and 2.23% at the port of Dalian, at US$ 108, 42. Steelmakers help the Ibovespa – Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4), up 2.75%m Gerdau (GGBR4), up 1.76%, and CSN (CSAN3) up 1.61%.

Still in commodities, Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3; PETR4) also support the performance of the index, with increases of, respectively, 1.87% and 1%. The company advances in parallel with oil, with WTI up 1.50% and Brent up 1.49%, after OPEC+ concluded its meeting with no more surprises.

Europe has optimism day after data

In Europe, the UK saw its December manufacturing PMI come in at a reading of 57.9, down from an expected 57.6. Consumer credit in the Queen’s country also surprised, at 1.233 billion pounds in November, compared to a consensus of 0.8 billion.

In Germany, retail sales advanced 0.60% in November, with experts projecting a drop of 0.5%. The unemployment rate in Europe’s biggest economy came in at 5.2% in December, down from the 5.3% consensus.

Finally, in France, consumer inflation increased by 0.2% in December, compared to 0.4% in the immediately previous month.

“Strong retail sales data in Germany raise hopes for a steady economic recovery despite the rise in Covid-19 cases. In France, inflation stabilized in December, supporting the European Central Bank’s argument that price pressures may be close to peaking,” comments XP.

DAX, from Germany, advances 0.86%. London’s FTSE is up 1.73%. CAC 40, from France, is up 1.43%. STOXX 600, from across the continent, rises 0.88%.

