Ibovespa retreats even with a rise in blue chips and a favorable outlook – Money Times

The main Brazilian stock market index opened 2022 in fall, against Wall Street, under the weight of stocks linked to domestic consumption, despite the gains of the five most weighted shares in the index, including Petrobras (PETR4), OK (VALLEY3), Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4).

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) fell 0.86% to 103,921.59 points on Monday. The financial volume was 24.6 billion reais.

The index opened the day higher, but turned late in the morning, and remained negative until the end of the session.

In the United States, the three main indices closed in blue. The S&P 500 advanced 0.6%. Tesla soared more than 13% after releasing operating figures.

Apple has reached the unprecedented mark of 3 trillion dollars in market value. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose 0.45% to a record close.

Alexandre Espirito Santo, chief economist at Órama Investimentos, said that concerns about the country’s economic growth, the fiscal scene, inflation and the impact of the high interest rate cycle, the same ones that dropped the index by almost 12% in 2021 put pressure on the Ibovespa.

The Central Bank’s Focus survey with economists showed a drop in expectations for the country’s Gross Domestic Product growth in 2022 from 0.42% to 0.36%, but inflation and interest rate projections were not modified.

The main futures contracts rose, as well as the dollar, which impacts inflation, which had its biggest daily high in more than two months.

In the fiscal scene, pressure from civil servants for readjustments has risen. The National Union of Employees of the Central Bank (Signal) indicated that it can deliver commissioned posts.

The movement joins that of other categories, such as Federal Revenue auditors, after an adjustment for some police categories is expected to be included in the 2022 Budget.

In addition, the market monitors the health of the president Jair Bolsonaro, admitted at dawn to a hospital in São Paulo with a picture of intestinal obstruction. His main doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, will assess the need for surgery.

Highlights

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) rose 2.75%, while Bradesco (BBDC4) and Santander Brazil (SANB11) both gained 2.5%, after the federal government extended the payroll tax relief to 17 sectors of the economy without applying tax offsets to the financial sector. The news “brings a breath to banks,” said Felipe Vella, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

But Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) dropped 0.1%.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 6.9%, Via (VVAR3) yielded 5.1% and American (AMER3) had a drop of 1.77%. The three stocks were among the biggest lows on the Ibovespa in 2021 and posted steady gains in some of the last sessions of December.

In the apparel sector, Sum Group (SUM3) fell 6.6% and Renner stores (LREN3) yielded 5.56%.

Petrobras (PETR4) (PETR3) rose 2.25% and advanced 2.67%, in the wake of a 1.5% increase in Brent oil, with demand expected to recover in 2022, although OPEC+ seems ready to agree with another increase in production and investor concerns about the pandemic.

In the metals sector, OK (VALLEY3) rose 0.05% and Gerdau (GGBR4) closed stable. The other steel companies had a fall.

Cyrela (CYRE3) collapsed 7.98%, JHSF (JHSF3) fell 6.63%, Mvr (MRVE3) retreated 5.75% and eztec (EZTC3) had a drop of 5.13%.

Meliuz (CASH3) retreated 5.86% and Locaweb (LSAW3) fell 3.12%.

Braskem (BRKM5) dropped 1.4%, after the Provisional Measure issued on the last day of 2021 extinguishing the Special Regime for the Chemical Industry (Reiq), which reduces PIS/Cofins on chemical and petrochemical raw materials.

The chemical industry association, Abiquim, said the decision was a surprise given that Congress had already approved the gradual extinction of Reiq until 2025.

Nubank (NAKED) rose 6.4% on Wall Street, after banks began hedging the bank recommending buys.