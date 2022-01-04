Ibovespa takes off from abroad and closes the first trading session of the year with a drop of 0.86%; dollar advances 1.56%

(Disclosure)

The Ibovespa closed the first trading session of the year with a drop of 0.86%, to 103,921 points, impacted by the rise in the interest rate curve and also by new fiscal threats, even with Brasília still in recess.

In the first case, DI contracts advance, in part, because the Central Bank brought, in its Focus Bulletin, information that the market now sees inflation of 3.41% for 2023, compared to 3.38 % last week. In addition, the experts consulted also maintained the average expectations for the Selic this year at 11.50% – two weeks ago, the projection was 11.25%.

In the second, the speeches in which the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), disputed the spending ceiling, weighed heavily on the interest rate curve and on the Ibovespa. According to him, there is an “excess of collection”, explained in large part by the advance of electronic commerce, which the government needs to spend.

Among other points, Barros defended greater expenses with the tragedy in Bahia and good remuneration for the civil servants, a class that has been threatening to strike in recent weeks, seeking salary readjustments.

The DI maturing in February 2023 rose 89 basis points to 11.88%. The one maturing in February 2025, 274 basis points, to 10.89%. The one maturing in the second month of 2029 advanced 271 basis points, to 11%.

“There is a clear sign of a rise in Brazil’s risk, which was motivated by the speeches of the government leader. However, there are also renewed bets on a higher Selic rate to contain inflation”, commented Henrique Esteter, market specialist at the InfoMoney.

The worst losses on the Brazilian stock market were in sectors sensitive to high interest rates, such as construction companies and retail companies. Cyrela (CYRE3) was the worst drop in the Ibovespa, falling 7.67%. Multiplan (MULT3) and MRV (MRVE3) were also in the top five biggest falls, with falls of, respectively, 6.78% and 5.75%. Retail names like Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) were down 6.79% and 5.14%.

“What happens when we have higher interest rates is the fall in assets related to civil construction. Construction companies, real estate funds and retail are down, a sector that also suffers from rising interest rates due to more expensive credit”, explained Jason Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos.

As a result, the index fell despite the gains of securities with the highest weight in the index, including Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and large banks.

This last sector was boosted by the news that the Government will not keep taxes on financial companies despite the extension of the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy. Initially, the plan was that the Social Contribution on Net Income, charged from these institutions, would support the measure.

Ibovespa closes in the opposite direction to US indices

Brazil, with all this, ended up closing in the opposite direction of most important indices abroad. In the United States, the Dow Jones futures rose 0.68%. The S&P 500, 0.64%. Both at their historic highs for closings. Nasdaq, in turn, advanced 1.20%, which is still a little short of its top.

This week, the publication of the Fomc minutes, on Wednesday, should bring important information about the withdrawal of stimulus in the American economy.

“Emerging markets like ours suffer more from the withdrawal of liquidity, with investments going abroad. More leveraged assets from emerging countries suffer more from this increase in interest rates.”, explained Costa.

This partially explains the fact that the commercial dollar has advanced 1.56%, to R$5.662 for purchases and R$5.663 for sales, even on a day when interest rates rise.

The analyst also pointed to the fact that the industrial PMI in the US has fallen short of the consensus, which “shows that the economy is not as vibrant as imagined”. The reading of this index in December came in at 57.7, compared to 57.8 for the consensus and 58.3 in November.

In the US, not even the news that China failed to meet targets for an agreement reached with the US in 2020 in the midst of a trade war, and when Donald Trump was still president, and that the country set a record of being infected in one day ( 400,000, on Saturday), dropped the bags.

“Analysts believe Joe Biden will not escalate tensions with China. The White House may re-establish some tariffs, but this could also backfire, with China reducing US purchases or reducing the entry of American companies into its territory”, commented Esteter. “Of course, if there is no punishment, there are precedents set. I don’t think there will be an answer.”

As for covid-19, the interpretation is the same that has been around for some time: despite the increase in those infected, the number of deaths does not follow. In South Africa, a country hitherto identified as the birthplace of the new Ômicron variant, the government on Saturday abolished the curfew due to low mortality and the drop in cases.

