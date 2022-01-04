IDL Telecom and TopNet assume ranking of best MS internet connections – Educação e Tecnologia

The data were produced by the Melhor Plano website, in partnership with Minha Conexão

Ranking on broadband internet connections in Brazil for 2022 points out that in Mato Grosso Sul two companies lead the surveys of better performance and customer satisfaction: IDL Telecom and TopNet. The data were produced by the Melhor Plano website, in partnership with Minha Conexão.

The index projects the best service providers based on their performance in previous years. To generate the 2022 result, the two platforms evaluated internet speed tests and consumer satisfaction surveys.

Thus, the winners were divided into three categories: best speed, best satisfaction and best provider. In Mato Grosso do Sul the sellers were IDL Telecom (speed), TopNet (satisfaction) and IDL Telecom (provider).

On a national level, Vivo took the award in the “speed” and “best provider in Brazil” categories. The provider VirteX Telecom appears among the national awards for the first time in the criterion of “satisfaction”.

The calculation – The survey evaluates internet results in Brazil for the fourth consecutive year. For the study, internet speed tests carried out from January to November 2021, on the Minha Conexão website were used. Each city needed to have at least 3,000 tests within the evaluated period to be included.

Furthermore, only providers with a minimum of one thousand speed tests performed within the stipulated period participated in the award. It was also required that those evaluated had at least 3% of the test sample in the region evaluated, so that the result would have statistical significance. There also needed to be tests mapped from the provider in the last 3 months to ensure that the company is up and running.

Experts gathered 665,900,000 consumer ratings and the result of approximately 15.67 million connection tests. The data collected underwent screening by robots, which evaluated possible fraudulent tests and a manual audit of the resulting numbers in all regions.

In the “Best Speed” category, the average speed per IP (internet protocol, a number that defines each network connection) per provider in each city within a period of one month was used. The calculation took the average download and upload speeds over the 30 days, then the values ​​were applied as a percentage to stipulate usage.

According to Minha Conexão, a weight of 90% was given for the download and 10% for the upload. The download weighed more because it better represents the experience of consumers with the internet on a daily basis.

In the category of “Highest Satisfaction” it is equivalent to an internal ranking of the site. When calculating the connection speed, users can give a satisfaction rating after the test, which ranges from 0 to 5.

The evaluation of “Best Provider” was made from the sum of the results in the speed and satisfaction categories of each provider, considering their fit in all analyzed criteria.

(With information from Tilt UOL)