Ronaldo’s arrival as Cruzeiro’s new administrator caused profound changes in the club. One of the changes that surprised everyone was the fact that the Phenomenon did not keep Alexandre Mattos in the position of football director at Raposa. Mattos was already practically closed with the Celeste Team, even operating in search of reinforcements for Cruzeiro.

This Monday (3), Alexandre Mattos gave an interview and stated what he thinks about the new reality of Cruzeiro. Mattos approved Ronaldo’s decisions: “First, I fully respect the decision taken. If I were Ronaldo, I would do the same thing. From now on, people will have to adapt to this shift in culture and paradigm in Brazilian football. Because now there’s an owner, the owner doesn’t go with the clamor of things, the owner goes in his pocket. He’s the one responsible, he’s the one who has to pay the debts, and Cruzeiro’s debt is R$ 1 billion. Ronaldo is absolutely right in making cuts, but for this to work, you have to be patient, give time”.

The interview, given to a live broadcast on Globoesporte.com, also included revelations about his search for backup. According to him, some players were afraid of paying salaries: “My contact with Cruzeiro was with the association, with Sérgio, I wasn’t thinking about returning, I wanted to finish my study stage here in Boston, but for family issues, club, Belo Horizonte, I thought about going back and saw that the situation at Cruzeiro was very delicate. People didn’t even think about going to Cruzeiro, you called people and people: “You’re crazy”, and we managed to give it a nice change”, commented Alexandre Mattos.

In the sequence, Mattos detailed the situation he encountered in his brief work at Cruzeiro, before the purchase made by Ronaldo: “Cruzeiro, a short time ago, had late wages, strikes, transfer bans, the first question the agents asked me was ‘how so they can’t even sign up athletes?’ (Cruise) has a debt of almost R$ 50 million in transfers, this one is currently 25, 30 (million) and already knowing that in March there will be another one belonging to Rodriguinho, from Egypt, at around 30 million. Director of the Police, two years of Serie B, and he has never been above tenth place. I was calling on behalf of this scenario.”

Finally, the two projects that appeared on Cruzeiro were compared, that of Associação and Ronaldo: “I spoke with Paulo André two days and then there was a radical change. Because they are two different projects, the Association project, which was the project I was on, which was for an elected president, who is under a lot of pressure, he is from the city, city lawyer, two years in Serie B, the rival at the top and now, it’s an owner’s project. Cruzeiro was going to work with a budget of BRL 4.5 million and Ronaldo cut it to BRL 1.5 million”, concluded Mattos.