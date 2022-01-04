Igor Bogdanoff dies of covid days after twin brother Grichka

Known for his eccentric personality and appearance, French TV star Igor Bogdanoff died yesterday aged 72, just days after the death of his twin brother, Grichka. The two were with covid-19.

“In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday, January 3, 2022”, says a statement released by the Bogdanoff family to the American website “The Sun”. He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and six children.

Grichka was reportedly hospitalized on December 18 after contracting covid. He passed away on December 28th.

The brothers were known for hosting the sci-fi series “Temps X” in the 1980s. They ran other sci-fi shows such as “Rayons X”.

Igor had a PhD in theoretical physics from the University of Burgundy, but his articles, published in the early 2000s, became the focus of controversy—many industry professionals believed them to be misleading.

Also according to “The Sun”, the brothers also became associated with the cryptocurrency community after Grichka claimed to have contributed to the bitcoin source code.

They systematically denied that their striking and similar facial features were the result of plastic surgery, insisting they were natural.

On “Le Monde”, close friends stated that the brothers were not vaccinated against covid. The family, however, has not yet confirmed the information.