In a bikini and no makeup, Paolla Oliveira displays natural beauty – Lifestyle

Paolla Oliveira, 39, showed off her natural beauty this Sunday (2) by sharing photos on social media in which she appears in a bikini, no makeup and relaxed.

In the images, she wears a white lace cropped and beige panties. The look highlights the actress’s ripped belly and legs. “And let’s see what 2022 has in store for us,” wrote Paolla in the publication.

In the comments, netizens showered her with praise. "I want to be 39 years old just like you," said one woman. "Flawless," opined one man. "Some days it's sad not to be Diogo Nogueira," lamented another. "Beautiful" and "perfect" were some of the adjectives used to describe her.

Romance

Paolla and Diogo took up the relationship in the middle of last year and, since then, they have been sharing photos and romantic statements on social networks. When thinking about 2021, the singer praised the romance with the actress.

“That was the year I met and fell in love with my Flor de Caña”, wrote Diogo, citing the actress for the affectionate nickname he gave her and which even inspired him to write the lyrics of a homonymous song.

See Paolla’s post: