In a bikini photo, Pocah explains the real reason for losing weight: ”It’s not cool”

Venting, ex-BBB singer Pocah talks about her weight loss and laments hurtful comments about her body

The singer and ex-BBB Pocah (27) used social media this morning, 3, to answer various questions from fans through a question box.

through your Instagram Stories, the artist said she lost weight after contracting influenza. According to her, the weight loss was due to the lack of appetite during the severe flu.

In the conversation, she also vented about the negative comments she has received about her body and said that she will dedicate herself to training this year.

Pocah explains the real reason for losing weight:

“I lost a lot of weight after catching the flu. My appetite is coming back now, after weeks, and I’m already regaining my weight.”, she highlighted while sharing a photo in a bikini.

“I get several comments asking why I’m so thin, if I’m sick, that my leg is too thin… I confess that I don’t like to lose weight like that, and receiving comments negatively about my body is not cool, no one does. But still I feel like a big hottie. Two thousand twenty-two is here, and I’m trying to be fitness for another year. Wish me luck.”, she continued.





