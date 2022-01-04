In ‘In the Times of the Emperor’, Tonico kidnaps Dolores’ baby: ‘Fruit of the horn’





In the next chapters of “In the Times of the Emperor”, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will find the hiding place of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa). The villain will manage to get to a farm, where he will discover that the pair of lovers had a daughter.

In the scenes that are scheduled to air on Monday (10), the politician will be in the company of Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) when he arrives at the girl’s residence. He will quietly try to catch the baby, but the newborn will cry out. “What’s my little girl screaming at? It’s the bogeyman, is it, Mercedes?”, Dolores will say before seeing the jerk.

“Mercedes?! Is that the name of the little calf?” he will ask. Dolores will be scared like that, but she will maintain her pose so as not to show her fear of her ex-husband. but did you give a daughter to Nelio?”, he will shoot.

The girl will cry out for Tonico to return the girl to her, but the villain will not listen. “Are you afraid I’ll throw the girl out the window? That I’ll do something mean with the fruit of the horn that you and Nélio put on me?”, he’ll threaten.

The crying will increase and the politician will deliver the child in the mother’s lap, she will try to escape, but Borges will stop her. “You didn’t really think I was coming alone, did you?”, he’ll say mockingly.

“Of course not, because you’re a coward. He must have brought an entire army to fetch the two dead flies. Wasn’t that what you called Nelio and me?” but Dolores will remember that the marriage never really existed. “Please let me live in peace,” she will ask.

“You will have peace, yes. You will rest in peace”, threatens the villain. When trying to kidnap Dolores and the baby, Nélio will appear to fight with his former boss. The couple almost manages to flee, but will end up in the villain’s clutches again.

Tonico will slip on the edge of a cliff during the fight and ask for help from his former friend. “For God’s sake, Nelio, don’t let me die. Please, you’re not a murderer,” he’ll say. The young man will help him, but the villain won’t have the same compassion and will push him off the cliff.