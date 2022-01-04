In love, Diogo Nogueira declares himself to Paolla Oliveira in a post

The singer Diogo Nogueira he used his Instagram profile to make a retrospective of his year and took the opportunity to make a hell of a declaration of love for his girlfriend, the actress Paolla Oliveira.

In the post, the artist shared several recordings made during the year, such as lives, moments of intimacy with the family, travels and even his special participation in the Masterchef program..

“Continuing my thanks for 2021. This was the year I met and fell in love with my Flor de Caña, in which I made several LIVEs to be closer to you, there was also a lot of rehearsal for our expected return to the stage, in partnership with my brother Mumuzinho and an unforgettable trip to Nicaragua. And oddly enough, it’s not over yet!”, wrote the carioca in the caption.

Among the comments of the publication, which received more than 150,000 likes, Paolla appeared to return the affection of her beloved. “Delicious. And we all fell in love with you“, said the global.

“Beautiful God bless you, I love you”, wished a fan delighted with the romance of the famous. “In addition to being talented, he is very beautiful, charismatic!!!!!! happy 2022 !!!!”, praised another. “It’s been amazing to follow you guys, I love it so much 🤍”, a third reacted.

Planning for children in the future

Recently, actress Paolla Oliveira made a revelation that left fans excited. Participating in the ‘Seja Seu’ channel, by the couple Brunno Rangel and Marcelo Feitosa, on YouTube, the famous opened the game about plans involving motherhood.

“There is pressure, there has always been pressure. You have a life course that has to follow that of home, family and property. I come from a family where it was welcome to marry with a bouquet of orange blossoms and children and all that. This thing with the eggs came as freedom.”, said Paolla, who is 39 years old. “My wish is for more women to have the opportunity and to have that as an option. I don’t want to have kids right now. That’s what made me freeze my eggs. I had the option to freeze as a freedom option. And as an option that soon things can change for me,” she said.

In another moment of the chat, the famous woman talked about the demands people make because she is a woman. “I’m a figure that has a lot of people building things and creating expectations about me… We have to always be deconstructing and breaking down barriers to do what we think should be done”, she explained.

