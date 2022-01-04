In one day, Cuiabá registers 27 cases of H3N2; five are serious

The Health Department of Cuiabá confirmed 27 cases of H3N2 in the Capital just on Monday (3). Altogether, there are 25 residents of Cuiabá and two cases of residents of other municipalities. Of this total, five cases were reported as more severe.

According to the Ministry, despite the increase in cases of flu in the city, professionals who work in health facilities note that most patients have mild symptoms.

Only in the second, the Communicable Diseases and Health Surveillance of Cuiabá registered 109 notified cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) among residents in Cuiabá.

Of these, 36 were confirmed, 26 by Influenza A, four by Influenza A H3N2, one by Influenza B and five by covid-19.

As for residents of other municipalities served in Cuiabá, 25 cases were reported, seven of which were confirmed for Influenza A and one for Influenza A H3N2.

Already with flu syndrome (mild cases), among the residents of Cuiabá there were 108 confirmed cases, being 86 by Influenza A, 21 by Influenza A H3N2, one by Influenza A H1N1 and one by syncytial virus.

Among the residents of other municipalities served in Cuiabá, there were 14 confirmed cases, being 12 of Influenza A, one of Influenza A H3N2 and one of syncytial virus.

Currently, 18 people are hospitalized at the Reference Hospital for Covid-19 (former Emergency Room in the capital), 15 of them with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

Service

People with mild flu-like symptoms in Cuiabá should seek care at basic health units. According to the confrontation plan set up by the Municipality, the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and Polyclinics must prioritize urgent and emergency cases.

Serious cases are being referred to the former PS in the capital or to Hospital São Benedito.