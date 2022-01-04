In portfolio for January, BTG expands bet on receivables – Money Times

The recommended portfolio of real estate funds of BTG Pactual (BPAC11) went through some changes during the January update. To increase exposure to BTG Pactual CRI Fund (FEXC11), from 2.5% to 5%, and include Capital Securities II (CPTS11), the bank reduced the weight of four assets.

The review team reduced the participation of BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit (BTCR11), XP Log (XPLG11), Bresco Logistics (BRCO11) and Rio Bravo Corporate Income (RCRB11) in the portfolio. Given the strong upward movement of brick funds in December, analysts understood that it was time to realize part of the gains obtained with some positions and reallocate in paper funds.

“Faced with a challenging economic and political environment, we believe that the approach to preserving capital and income makes more and more sense for the first few months of 2022,” said BTG.

Regarding greater exposure to BTG Pactual Fundo de CRI, the movement aims to increase the participation of receivables funds with strategies that complement the strategies offered by other assets, such as BTG Pactual Crédito Imobiliário and Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11).

According to the bank, BTG Pactual Fundo de CRI combines income strategies well, paying around 12% of dividends annualized, and capital gain, as the fund is discounted by 6% in relation to its equity value.

The entry of Capital Securities II is explained by four reasons: (i) expectation of maintenance of results due to high inflation and interest rates; (ii) more attractive P/VPA (price to book value per share) ratio compared to the historical average (current P/VPA of 1.01 times compared to the historical average of 1.02 times); (iii) possibility of additional gains through the purchase and sale of shares of REITs in the secondary market; and (iv) possibility of bringing greater diversification.

“With the aforementioned changes, we were able to raise the annualized dividend yield of our portfolio to 10.3% (compared to 9.9% if there were no changes), and the average liquidity of our portfolio to R$3. 9 million per day (compared to R$3.6 million/day) without significantly changing our average weighted P/VPA indicator”, said BTG.

Check out the new portfolio:

ticker Segment Weight Annualized Dividend Yield RBRR11 Receivables 12.50% 10.90% BTCR11 Receivables 10% 11.80% KNCR11 Receivables 17.50% 9.70% FEXC11 Receivables 5% 12.40% CPTS11 Receivables 6% 12.50% XPLG11 Logistics warehouses 2.50% 7.50% VILG11 Logistics warehouses 7.50% 8% HSLG11 Logistics warehouses 7.50% 7.20% BRCO11 Logistics warehouses 2.50% 7.30% RBRP11 Hybrid 6%% 7% BRCR11 corporate slabs 5% 8.30% RCRB11 corporate slabs 8% 8.20% HGRE11 corporate slabs 5% 24.20% VISC11 malls 5% 9.40%

BTG’s FII portfolio increased by 9.83% in December, surpassing the Real Estate Fund Index (Ifix), which returned 8.78%. In 2021, the bank’s portfolio appreciated by 1.83%, while the Ifix accumulated a drop of 2.28%.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.