In the Emperor’s Times: Tonico despairs when threatened by a dictator





In the next few chapters of “In the Times of the Emperor”, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will begin to pay for all his actions in the plot, including his betrayal. Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) will lose one of the battles of the Paraguay War and will blame the politician for the defeat.

In the chapter that will air on Tuesday (4), the Brazilians will be able to defeat the enemy troops and the dictator will have no ground. “Thirteen thousand Paraguayans, Solano! A great friend lost her father and husband in the battle. She has five children and is desperate! They’re killing us, Solano. They’re winning”, will say Elisa (Lana Rhodes).

Solano, in turn, will blame the defeat on Tonico. “I was quite reluctant to ally myself with him, a worm capable of betraying his own country!”

The villain will know of the defeat and will be upset by the information. “I had to have gotten information to get to Solano before Tuiuti. I had to have warned about Allied artillery, but…”, he will speak to Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) on the way home.

Upon entering the site, the delegate will be the first to see the destruction done. “Tonico!” he will scream. The politician will despair when he sees the broken furniture, the torn curtains and all the damage done.

On a note will be the threat made by the dictator to him. “Either you fulfill what you promised and send me information or you’ll regret it a lot”, read the jerk.