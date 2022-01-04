In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Paula will set up a shack for jealousy of Neném: ‘Safado!’ | come around

▶ Review Neném and Teak’s kiss:
Nedda finds Baby drunk with Teak
Drunk, Baby (Vladimir Brichta) kisses Teak (Karina Dohme) in “The More Life, The Better!” — Photo: Globe
Neném has been making one mistake after another since she decided to get involved in the problems of her brother Roni (Felipe Abib).
Neném tells Roni that she got the money
The player’s life has turned upside down since he was expelled from América, after leaving the team in the middle of the game. What a phase! 😰
▶ Understand Neném’s fiasco in the football game:
Baby sees Death in the stands
Trombada criticizes Baby, who is devastated
To make matters worse, the player fought with Paula and got into more trouble when he got involved with Teca, Trombada’s fiancée (Marcelo Flores), the coach who threw him out of the team. Just downhill… 🤦
▶ Review Paula and Baby’s fight:
Baby is rude to Paula
Neném redeemed himself for being rude to Paula, and the couple made up, but everything indicates that the relationship between the two will be shaken again. hey 😢
Baby and Paula reconcile
The businesswoman will get a flea behind her ear knowing that Neném got slapped with the team coach.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Trombada (Marcelo Flores) fight in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
“There’s just one thing I still don’t understand. Why did you fight with Trombada?”, Paula will ask.
▶ Understand Trombada and Baby’s rivalry:
Bumping causes Baby
The player will try to trick the bride, but Paula Terrare, smart enough that she is the only one, will discover the reason for the fight and will be furious.
Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) will be jealous of Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Bastard! I can’t believe I fell down here in Tijuca for you to tell me you left me for a waitress!”, the businesswoman will say.
▶ Review Teak insinuating to Baby:
Teca tries to grab Baby in the locker room, while Trombada approaches
Karina Dohme, the Teak of “The More Life, the Better” sends a message to Gshow
Xiii! How will this fight between Paula and Neném end? 😨
04 Jan
Tuesday
Neném’s family is devastated by the repercussion of Teca’s video. Carmem hides from Flávia and Marcelo is relieved. Rose is suspicious of Celina’s behavior. Tigger shows the video of Neném to her parents. Nedda, ex-wives and daughters are rude to Neném. Joana confesses her love for Guilherme to Rose. Paula gets furious when she finds out the reason for Trombada and Baby’s argument. Guilherme is unable to convince Joana to participate in the project at his clinic. Conrado tells him that Roni will work for him. Leco and Neco are fired and blame Betina. Daniel finds the photo Celine hides from Rose. Neném and Paula reconcile. Nedda goes to talk to Roni and questions her son about the injuries. Leco and Neco threaten Betina. Celina demands to talk to Guilherme about Rose.
