Increased demand for Influenza and Covid tests in the public and private network

Residents and tourists are rushing to health clinics and private clinics to get Covid-19 tested. Either the rapid or the PCR — which takes up to 72 hours to be ready. Of the 38 rapid tests carried out at the João Barros Barretto Municipal Health Center, in Copacabana, 14 were positive this Monday morning. Meanwhile, at the site, dozens of people were waiting to undergo screening and, only then, proceed to testing. Huge lines were also registered at private clinics in the neighborhood.

This is the case of the Labi Exames Clinic, in Copacabana, where people waited up to an hour to be seen in line. This was the case of 47-year-old designer Marcela Perroni. The woman took the rapid test and the Influenza test. Eventually, she was diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2.

“I spent New Year’s Eve with my husband and daughter. On Friday, he started having symptoms. The next day I started. Today we were diagnosed with Covid. I arrived very early and had no idea it was so crowded. I have the flu, runny nose, tiredness and a lot of pain in the body. The result of the disease came out in an hour – highlighted.

In the same queue was a 24-year-old lawyer who had also taken a test. She says that she looked for the place for “discharge of conscience”. Shortly after 10:40 am, the woman had already been tested.

Queue at Labi Exames laboratory, in Copacabana Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

— I traveled to the Northeast at the end of the year and as a precaution I’m here, because if that’s the case, I’ll isolate myself. I believe that the trend will increase in demand, as many people went to parties and fear they have the disease – said the young woman, who paid R$ 88 for the PCR exam, which is ready in up to 72 hours.

Public servant Jessica Augusto da Silva Gomes, 29, went to the clinic to find out if she had the disease. Is that she wants to take the dose against Influenza.

— I came to do it because I’m going to get the flu shot. I spent the holidays with my family and I don’t know if I can have the disease. I didn’t expect to have this number of people. I think that, after the parties, on account of the cases, the demand will increase – he pointed out.

At Bronstein Medicina Diagnostica, in Copacabana, ballerina Ruth Pinheiro, 39, took her daughter Nuria Pinheiro, 15, to be tested. The teenager is going to travel abroad and needs the document.

“She needs the PCR to travel. In addition to being full, the price has increased a lot. On the 30th, it was costing R$ 140 and now, R$ 210. The price and the amount of people in line are scary – pointed out Ruth.

Meanwhile, at some clinics and pharmacies, you need to make an appointment for a quick test. This is the case of the Consulta Carioca, in Copacabana. The patient needs to call one day in advance to undergo the PCR test, which costs R$272 and is ready within 72 hours. The quick test can be done without scheduling. The exam costs R$89. This morning, the South Zone unit was full.

Some drugstores Pacheco and Venâncio de Copacabana are without rapid tests. In others, scheduling is taking up to a week. In these places, the value of tests varies around R$ 110.

The Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma) said that, in November, 29,816 rapid Covid tests were carried out in associated units in the state of Rio. Of this total, 1,313 were positive, equivalent to 4.4%. From December 1st to December 19th, there were 27,774 with 2,349 positive results, equivalent to 8.46% of the total.

The Richet laboratory informed that, in the last two months, 15 cases of Covid + Influenza coinfection were confirmed in the total of Multiplex exams (which detects Influenza A and B, Covid and Syncytial Virus). He also said that, in December, there was an increase of more than 10% in positive Covid tests compared to the previous month.

Clinical pathologist Hélio Magarinos Torres Filho, a member of the Brazilian Society of Pathology and medical director of Richet spoke about the importance of testing, as the two diseases have similar symptoms, but different isolation strategies:

— In this period in which we have an influenza outbreak and still the persistence of Covid cases, aggravated by the emergence of the Ômicron variant, double testing is important, as both diseases can present similar symptoms and the therapeutic and isolation strategies are different.

The DPSP Group networks (Drogarias Pacheco and Drogaria São Paulo) registered a 25% increase in demand for Covid-19 tests in the state of Rio, during the month of December. Of the total tests performed, 11% were positive.

The tests offered by the group detect Covid-19, Influenza A and Influenza B. The exam is ready in 15 minutes and costs R$ 89.90, but scheduling must be done through the website. The group also confirmed that, due to the growth in demand, a specific shortage was identified in the stock of double identification tests (Covid+ Influenza) in some stores. But he guaranteed that the reinforcement in the stock had already been arranged and will be sent as a matter of urgency. Already the stocks referring to tests for diagnosis of Covid-19, remain normal.

Increased demand for a health center in Copacabana

According to the direction of the João Barros Barretto Municipal Health Center, there has been “a considerable increase in recent weeks” in the number of people seeking the unit in search of tests. Every day, more than 100 people are being tested. More than half are diagnosed.

This Monday, between 8 am and 12 pm, 38 people had already been tested on site. Fourteen of them had the disease. In addition, PCR tests are being collected and sent to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Consultant Thais Sales Gonçalves, 35, sought out the unit in search of assistance and testing. Unable to walk, she sat waiting for a test.

— I have a fever, a headache, no smell, no taste, and a runny nose. It’s been like this since the 30th. At first, I thought it was the flu. Yesterday I noticed that I am tasteless. I got here early, but it’s packed. It is to wait – highlighted.

In the same situation, was the production assistant Bárbara Lima, 47.

— I’ve been coughing, tired, fever since Saturday. I had contact with people who tested positive and that’s why I’m here. I got here around 9:30 am. It’s already 12:30 pm and I’m here waiting for testing.

The nursing technician Mayana Lima Amaral, 23, had all of Covid’s symptoms. After a quick test, she learned she wasn’t with Covid.

The municipal and state departments of Health said that, so far, there has been no identification of cases of double infection. The Municipal Health Department of Rio also said that it identified, in the last week, a 75% reduction in cases of Influenza.