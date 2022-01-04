Indebted Chinese giant Evergrande suspends stock exchange operations again | Economy

The Chinese real estate giant Evergrande announced, this Monday (3), the suspension of its operations on the Stock Exchange, without informing the reason.

Drowned in $300 billion in debt, the company is now struggling to pay off its bondholders and investors after being framed by measures imposed by the Chinese government to curb its real estate sector.

“Trading in shares of the China Evergrande Group will be suspended at 9:00 am (23:00 GMT) today (Monday),” the group said in a brief statement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Last October, it had already suspended its operations in the stock market.

In December, the developer was categorized as “in default” (“defaulting”) by credit rating agencies after failing to pay its obligations on time.

Previous attempts to pay suppliers and contractors, due to their debt crisis, sparked protests from buyers and investors at the group’s Shenzhen headquarters in September.

Last week, Evergrande momentarily cheered investors by announcing that it could deliver tens of thousands of residential units this month and pay off some of its debt. By the end of the week, however, its shares fell after reports it had not paid off two other offshore bonds.

In recent months, the company insisted that it would complete its unfinished projects and hand them over to buyers. It is a desperate attempt to pay off its debts, although it has not made a previous payment of more than $1.2 billion.

The company tried to sell assets and shares in other companies, and its chairman, Hui Ka Yan (or Xu Jiayin in Mandarin), used part of his personal wealth to pay off a sum of debt.

The provincial government of Guangzhou, where the company is headquartered, is monitoring the Evergrande debt restructuring process.

A driving force behind global growth, China has been facing problems for several months, which led the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to reduce, in early December, its growth forecasts for the country in 2021 and 2022. 8.1% and 5.1% respectively. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had already made this move in October.

In addition to the difficulties of the real estate sector, which represents 25% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), China is facing the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and the current difficulties in supplying the world’s production chain.

In the construction sector, “recent developments have highlighted persistent risks in the Chinese property market, with potentially significant effects across sectors and across borders,” warned the OECD, which highlighted “weakening real estate investment, a major engine of growth.”