Ingrid kisses Murilo and declares war on Flávia · TV News

The friendship structures between Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will suffer earthquakes in The More Life, The Better!. This will happen because Paula’s daughter (Giovanna Antonelli) will die of envy of the relationship between her mother and the dancer. To make matters worse, the girl will fall in love with Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra), who has a crush on the fake flight attendant, which will only intensify the rivalry between the two in the Globo telenovela.

At the chapter set to air next Monday (10) , Ingrid will freak out with Flavia and accuse her of wanting to steal her place as Paula’s daughter — the troublemaker will have started working at Terrare Cosmésticos and impressed the almighty.

Later, Ingrid will be so angry that she will decide to run away from home and look for Murilo. She will see the boy get sick and will even kiss him. Afterwards, the two will be in the hands of Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) and will be saved by Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Paula.

Tuninha’s protégé (Jussara Freire) will make up with Flávia, but this will last for a very short time, as she discovers that the girl is Murilo’s great love. Furious at being passed over again, she will once again declare war on her new rival.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). Written by Mauro Wilson, the telenovela debuted fully recorded because of the security protocols that Globo adopted due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Next, the channel will debut the serial Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the main roles.

