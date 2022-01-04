Intel Arc A380 has leaked details; performance comes close to RTX 3050 Ti mobile

Information comes from benchmark software database

THE input GPU segment has been down in recent years. This should change (or go back to what it was) starting this year with the three “big players” in this scenario: AMD, Intel and NVIDIA. While nothing official was revealed, we continued in the rumors and now new details of Intel Arc A380 were revealed by the well-known leaker momomo_us, who found information on the SiSoftware Sandra Database.

The Intel Arc A380 is set to make the debut of the Intel Arc Alchemist family based on the Xe-HPG microarchitecture. The GPU must be equipped with 1024 FP32 shading units, which gives 128 execution units. THE Videocardz it also says that a variant of this chip DG2-128EU, should arrive with 96 execution units and would be the Intel Arc A350.

The GPU in question will have an average operating frequency in the 2.45 GHz. The score that Intel Arc A380 achieved on SiSoftware, 2869.72 Mpix/s, puts it very close to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile with 2978.47 Mpix/s. Intel’s solution basically achieves half the performance of AMD Radeon RX 6600.



The possible GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for desktop should arrive with a performance superior to the SKU for notebook, so the difference between the two GPUs would go further. The alleged Radeon RX 6500 XT, which has also only appeared in rumors so far, should be placed between the Intel Arc A380 and the Radeon RX 6600. All rumors so far say that the three should compete in the new entry-level GPU scene.

We are close to the presentations of big companies in this scenario and the expectation is that the entry-level graphics cards will be presented at CES 2022, as well as CPUs by AMD, like the new generation of APUs Ryzen 6000, and Intel, with the rest from its lineup of Alder Lake processors. NVIDIA, Intel and AMD have their presentations scheduled for tomorrow (4).

Via: VideoCardz