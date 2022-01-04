Intel Arc GPUs are already being shipped to partners, according to a leaked release

The document also reveals the existence of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC

Tomorrow is an important day on the CES 2022 agenda with presentations from AMD, Intel and NVIDIA. The closer we get, the more leaks appear. Videocardz received what appears to be one of the releases that Intel should send to the press. The content is in relation to Intel Arc GPUs and concerns shipping graphics cards, XeSS support for more games and more.

The release begins with the announcement of the shipment of Intel Arc “Alchemist” GPUs to the company’s OEM customers. There are more than 50 different versions between mobile and desktop Intel Arc SKUs. Partners include Acer, Asus, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI and NEC. Intel’s first graphics cards are scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of this year.

Next, the information released is about the expansion of support for Intel’s proprietary upscaling technology, which will face NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, the Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). So far, only a brief demonstration of the technology has been done with Hitman 3 and The Riftbreaker games.

According to the leaked release, XeSS is already being implemented in several other games. The document cites the studios 505 Games, Codemaster, EXOR Studios, Fishlabs, Hashbane, IOI, Illfonic, Kojima Productions, Massive Work Studio, PUBG Studios, Techland, Ubisoft and Wonder People. Among the lesser known studios is Massive Work Studio, which is a Brazilian developer and is currently working on Dolmen, a souls-like and perhaps the most ambitious national game so far.



Another new information that the release brings is about the PC version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut. “We are happy to announce our partnership with Intel for the PC edition of Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC gamers and we are excited to see how Intel’s XeSS technology will improve things. player experiences for Director’s Cut,” said 505 Games President Neil Rally.

Elsewhere in the document, Intel talks about optimizing the cores of its Alder Lake processors for gaming, especially Death Stranding Director’s Cut. More information (and maybe this one) will be released tomorrow during Intel’s keynote at CES 2022.

Source: VideoCardz