Intel to eliminate AVX-512 on Alder Lake CPUs with BIOS update on motherboards

Despite good results in some tests, the instructions will be disabled

As reported by the Igorslab portal, Intel is reportedly disabling the AVX-512 instructions on its Alder Lake processors permanently. To do this, a new microcode update will be released for all motherboards with support for Alder Lake that impede the success of any workaround for activating the AVX-512 instructions. Additionally, the company has focused heavily on bringing the AVX-512 instructions to mainstream consumers with Rocket Lake processors.

The AVX-512 instructions have been a strange story for Intel on its 12th Generation Alder Lake platform. In a published publication, Intel said that the AVX-512 FMA instructions are fully integrated into the Golden Cove cores of Alder Lake processors, the AVX-512 instruction set has been physically disabled without any way of being activated via BIOS or other method.

However, it didn’t take long for users of Alder Lake processors to realize that disabling the E-cores in the motherboard BIOS opened up the option of enabling the AVX-512 in the P-cores anyway. According to another report by IgorsLab, this may have been an “accident” on the part of Intel. Motherboard manufacturers can reactivate the AVX-512 with hacks to the microcode in the UEFI / motherboard BIOS. Almost all motherboard vendors took advantage of this. Intel, however, was firm in its position that Alder Laker processors do not officially support the AVX-512 instructions, and enabling the instruction set could lead to errors or system damage.

AVX-512 performs well in certain applications

What’s even more bizarre is that the performance of the AVX-512 instruction set, on specific workloads, is very effective. For example, using an open source PlayStation 3 emulator, RPCS3, significant improvements in emulation performance were discovered once when the developer enabled the AVX-512 on a Core i9-12900K.



The IgorLabs portal also pointed out the AVX-512’s strengths in Alder Lake processors. The German publication noted that the energy efficiency with AVX-512 was better than using AVX2 instructions. Quite different from the implementation on Rocket Lake processors, where the AVX-512 instructions were quite inefficient from an energy point of view.

Keep in mind that not all workloads benefit from the AVX-512. Therefore, we cannot assume that E-cores are bad and disabling them because of AVX-512 is a good alternative. There are still many workloads that benefit from having P-cores and E-cores working together.

Ultimately, Intel has not implemented the AVX-512 instruction set in Alder Lake’s silicon, and Intel is doing its best to definitively eliminate the functionality of the AVX-512 instructions in the near future.

Source: Tom’s Hardware