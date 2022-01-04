Inter agrees to hire Nikão and awaits signing for ad

Internacional agreed to hire 29-year-old attacking midfielder Nikão, who left Athletico Paranaense at the end of his contract. The agreement is aligned, leaving only signature and bureaucratic details to be made official.

The link with the Hurricane ended at the conclusion of 2021. Thus, the path was clear for Colorado to carry out the offer it had presented to the athlete. Nikão arrives initially with a four-season bond.

With 11 goals and 12 assists in 51 games last season, he is considered the main reinforcement of Inter’s attacking sector. The onslaught satisfied the athlete, who was also the target of clubs in Portugal, Japan and São Paulo in Brazil.

In addition to Nikão, Colorado also referred the arrival of Wesley Moraes. The center forward is an egress from Aston Villa, England, and will sign a one-year loan.

The direction of Inter still hopes to add one more player to the offensive sector to the squad led by Alexander Medina. Negotiations for Marinho, from Santos, cooled off, but Colorado is still keeping an eye on his hiring. David, from Fortaleza, is an alternative, but with remote chances of advancement.

In addition, the Porto Alegre club still intends to effect the arrival of a defensive midfielder and a right back.