Inter Bank (BIDI4), Sabesp (SBSP3) and BTG (BPAC11) shake the market

The first trading session of 2022 should react to company news released in recent days, in the midst of the year-end holiday. Among the news that should draw the market’s attention are Sabesp’s investment plan, the repurchase program of the Interbank and the earnings announced by BTG Pactual.

Banco Inter will have buyback program

Banco Inter (BIDI4;BIDI11) will carry out a share buyback program of up to 4 million common shares and up to 8 million preferred shares, directly or in the form of units, within six months.

Sabesp’s investment plan

Sabesp (SBSP3) announced plans to invest R$23.84 billion between 2022 and 2023. Investments in sewage collection will increase from R$1.87 billion next year to R$2.23 at the end of the period. Contributions to water supply will fall from R$ 2.21 billion to R$ 1.87 billion.

Purchase of MAP by Gol is approved

The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the purchase of MAP Transportes Aéreos by Gol (GOLL4).

According to the company, the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, with no third party appeal or summons by the Cade Court, under the terms of the applicable legislation.

3R pays R$782.3 million referring to the debt of 3R Macau

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) made a prepayment of R$782.3 million for a debenture issue by the subsidiary 3R Macau. Payment was made on December 30, via 3R Macau.

“The payment of the debt in advance represents the conclusion of another important step in the process of optimizing the company’s capital structure”, stated the company.

BTG earnings

On the last day of 2021, BTG Pactual (BPAC11) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP). The amount per common or preferred share is R$0.049104303, and the net amount is R$0.049104303.

For BTG units, the gross amount is R$0.147312909, while the net amount is R$0.125215974. Shareholders positioned on January 5, 2022 will be considered. The shares will be traded “ex” from the 6th. The payment date has not yet been defined.

In addition, the bank reported on Thursday the return of André Esteves to the institution’s control.

Enauta keeps Campo de Manati in the portfolio

Enauta (ENAT3) decided to maintain its participation in the Manati Field, after the conditions necessary for the completion of the sale have not been met. According to a relevant fact, the sale of its 45% stake to Gas Bridge depended on a series of conditions that should have been fulfilled by December 31, 2021.

“With the end of the term, the Company opted not to extend the term to comply with the conditions precedent and to keep its portfolio an important asset for generating cash, diversifying revenue and improving its carbon footprint,” he said.